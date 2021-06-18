Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Expo to boost trade ties between China, Arab countries

06/18/2021 | 09:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

China will hold the fifth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, the Ningxia Hui autonomous region, in August to further enrich the cooperation content of the Belt and Road Initiative, and assist the recovery and growth of the global economy, government officials said on June 18.

Apart from holding the BRI investment promotion forum and the modern agriculture cooperation conference and other meetings, the fifth edition of the expo to be held from Aug 19 to 22, will have six themed exhibition areas, including digital economy, clean energy, cross-border e-commerce and international commodities, said Lai Jiao, vice-chairman of the people's government of the Ningxia Hui autonomous region.

To mitigate the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the expo will be hosted in both offline and online channels.

Though China and its partners are accelerating the negotiation pace of the China-Gulf Cooperation Council free trade agreement, China is willing to continue to carry out free trade agreement negotiations with relevant Arab countries and organizations, said Qian Keming, vice-minister of commerce.

As a next step, the official said China will establish a working group with Arab countries. Based on daily contact mechanism at the working level, the team will be able to effectively resolve issues in daily trade and investment activities, as well as provide convenient services for businesses from both sides.

Thanks to their complementary trade structure, China has become the largest trading partner of Arab countries, and they are China's largest crude oil suppliers in overseas markets, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

Bilateral trade value amounted to $239.8 billion last year, while China's exports to Arab countries grew by 2.2 percent on a yearly basis to $123.1 billion. In the meantime, electromechanical and high-tech products accounted for 67.4 percent of China's shipment to these partners.

In addition to strengthening anti-epidemic cooperation, including procurement of medical supplies, and investment cooperation in healthcare-related fields, China will deepen production capacity cooperation with Arab states to help speed up industrial transformation, said Qian, adding it is vital for both sides to promote trade and investment facilitation.

'China and Arab countries need to jointly safeguard free trade and the multilateral trading system, and oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism,' he said.

Chen Jianan, vice-chairman of Beijing-based China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the expo's co-organizer, said to date there are more than 30 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Sudan, Bahrain, Iraq and other Arab League countries expressing their willingness to participate in the expo in August.

China's direct investment in Arab countries amounted to $20.1 billion by 2020, while the latter's investments in the country amounted to $3.8 billion. The two-way investment covers many fields such as oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, logistics and power, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

A number of major investment projects such as the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, and the second-phase container terminal of Khalifa Port in the UAE have become landmark projects to promote the transformation and upgrade of China-Arab economic and trade cooperation in the new era, the ministry said.

Thanks to closer ties between China and the UAE, China Railway Eighteenth Bureau Group Co Ltd, or CR18BG, a subsidiary of State-owned China Railway Construction Corp Ltd, is expected to complete construction of Rotana Hotels and Resorts, a landmark hotel project in Dubai, the UAE, in September 2023.

Gao Jinping, general manager of CR18BG's Dubai branch, said local policies are fairly favorable to the Chinese business contractors. A growing number of Chinese companies, from both private and public sectors, have entered the UAE market in recent years.

He said the company will deploy more resources in key markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar in coming years as the companies there have already built a large number of projects, including bridges, tunnels, buildings, roads, residential buildings, office complexes and other commercial buildings.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 01:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aDELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU  : UK COP26 Presidency to unveil visions of a global net zero future
PU
12:59aSINOVAC BIOTECH  : BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP
RE
12:57aTwo Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail
RE
12:57aTwo apple daily execuives charged under hong kong national security law denied bail
RE
12:51aSUNWAY BERHAD  : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
RE
12:44aOHUB Hosts 2nd Annual Juneteenth 4.0 Celebration in New Orleans, Announces OHUB x NOLA Innovation & Equity District with 1532 Tulane Partners, Equity District Podcast and New Investment Syndicate & Certificate For New Black Wealth Creation
BU
12:07aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #109 &LDQUO;WHAT'S COOKING : Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System”
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE  : Police officers receive biosecurity implements for the protection from COVID-19
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE  : PETROPERÚ presents its main strategic projects to the country's academic sector
PU
06/18The Canadian Labour Congress Passes Resolution Calling on their 3 million Members to Boycott Arterra Wines Products
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair
4SUNWAY BERHAD : SUNWAY BERHAD : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair

HOT NEWS