Export Competitiveness for Jobs - P156113

Private Sector Development Business Enabling Environment 36% Innovation and Technology Policy 36%

Jobs 93% Job Creation 59% Job Quality 36%

Enterprise Development 22% Human Development and Gender Gender 96%

Labor Market Policy and Programs 36% Environment and Natural Resource Management

Footnote: The climate change percentage (climate finance) shown under the Environment and Natural Resource Management Theme refers to the original amount of IBRD/IDA financing that was committed at Board approval stage. The World Bank estimates climate finance ex-ante, using the Joint Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) methodologies for tracking climate finance in climate change adaptation and mitigation.