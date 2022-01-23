Export Competitiveness for Jobs - P156113

Private Sector Development
-
Business Enabling Environment36%
-
Innovation and Technology Policy36%
-
Jobs93%
-
Job Creation59%
-
Job Quality36%
-
Enterprise Development22%
Human Development and Gender
-
Gender96%
-
Labor Market Policy and Programs36%
Environment and Natural Resource Management
Footnote: The climate change percentage (climate finance) shown under the Environment and Natural Resource Management Theme refers to the original amount of IBRD/IDA financing that was committed at Board approval stage. The World Bank estimates climate finance ex-ante, using the Joint Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) methodologies for tracking climate finance in climate change adaptation and mitigation.
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 07:03:05 UTC.