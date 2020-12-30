Export Import Bank of Korea : Korea Eximbank Provides USD 500 million for Gas Project in Mozambique

The total project cost is USD 23.5 billion and the annual LNG production volume is estimated at 12.9 million tons.

A group of eight export credit agencies have joined the project across the globe, including Korea Eximbank, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and SACE from Italy.

Considering two Korean shipbuilders ― Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries ― are now in negotiations for orders to build 17 LNG ships worth USD 3 billion, it is expected the project finaning will help Korean shipbuilders win the LNG ship orders.

Korea Eximbank's participation in the project is meaningful in that it laid the foundation for Korean SMEs and medium-large companies to enter the African market with huge growth potential where a number of countries are resource-rich.