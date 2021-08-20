Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Export Orders in July 2021

08/20/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Compared with the same month in 2020, export orders in July 2021 increased 21.4% to US$55.3 billion. In NT Dollars, export orders were approximately NT$1,548.4 billion in July 2021, which increased 14.9% on a yoy basis.

Please note：Due to the popularity of overseas production, not all products of these export orders are necessarily exported from Taiwan.
Files
tables
(15.52KB)
(30.03KB)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:44aDRDGOLD : Appointment to the nominations committee
PU
04:44aALCOMET : “Alcomet” AD received the approval of the project ALUGREEN
PU
04:44aWORLEY : Supporting a carbon capture and storage project in Canada
PU
04:44aBARCLAYS : British high growth companies raise £19 billion in the last three years in deals involving foreign investors
PU
04:44aVOTING INTENTION : Con 40%, Lab 32% (17-18 Aug)
PU
04:44aMORIMATSU INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement establish a high-end biopharmaceutical equipment manufacturing base
PU
04:42aDGAP-ADHOC : Epigenomics AG: Reduction of principal amount of planned mandatory convertible bond to up to EUR 16.5 million and of conversion price to EUR 1.10 per share
DJ
04:41aSexual harassment rife in mine camps, Western Australian inquiry finds
RE
04:41aTaiwan July export orders leap again, COVID variants a concern
RE
04:40aOSB : Profits more than double at OneSavings Bank
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
2Gold rises as virus concerns dent risk appetite, set for weekly gain
3ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Musk says Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail

HOT NEWS