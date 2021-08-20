Compared with the same month in 2020, export orders in July 2021 increased 21.4% to US$55.3 billion. In NT Dollars, export orders were approximately NT$1,548.4 billion in July 2021, which increased 14.9% on a yoy basis.



Please note：Due to the popularity of overseas production, not all products of these export orders are necessarily exported from Taiwan.



