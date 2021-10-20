Export Orders in September 2021

The export orders were US$62.9 billion in September 2021 and increased by 25.7% compared with the same month in 2020. In NT Dollars, the export orders were NT$1,744.7 billion and expanded by 18.8% on a year-on-year basis.



Please note:Due to the popularity of overseas production, not all products of these export orders are necessarily exported from Taiwan.



