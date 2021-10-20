Export Orders in September 2021

The export orders were US$62.9 billion in September 2021 and increased by 25.7% compared with the same month in 2020. In NT Dollars, the export orders were NT$1,744.7 billion and expanded by 18.8% on a year-on-year basis.
Please note:Due to the popularity of overseas production, not all products of these export orders are necessarily exported from Taiwan.
Disclaimer
Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:10:04 UTC.