Export and Import Price Indexes - March 2021

04/13/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
□ The Export Price Index (KRW basis) increased 3.3 percent from the previous month.

o The index increased 5.6 percent over the last 12 months.

□ The Import Price Index (KRW basis) increased 3.4 percent from the previous month.

o It increased 9.0 percent over the last 12 months.

* Please refer to the attached files for further details.

Disclaimer

Bank of Korea published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
