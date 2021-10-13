Export and Import Price Indexes - Sep 2021

□ The Export Price Index (KRW basis) increased 1.0 percent from the previous month.
o The index increased 20.2 percent over the last 12 months.
□ The Import Price Index (KRW basis) increased 2.4 percent from the previous month.
o It increased 26.8 percent over the last 12 months.
* Please refer to the attached files for further details.
