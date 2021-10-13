Log in
Export and Import Price Indexes - Sep 2021

10/13/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
□ The Export Price Index (KRW basis) increased 1.0 percent from the previous month.

o The index increased 20.2 percent over the last 12 months.

□ The Import Price Index (KRW basis) increased 2.4 percent from the previous month.

o It increased 26.8 percent over the last 12 months.

* Please refer to the attached files for further details.

Disclaimer

Bank of Korea published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 21:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
