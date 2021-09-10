Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Export and import price indices - July 2021

09/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In July 2021 export and import prices increased month-on-month by 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. The terms of trade reached the value of 100.7%. Export and import prices rose year-on-year by 7.7% and 7.9%, respectively. The terms of trade reached the value of 99.8%.

Month-on-Month Comparison
Export pricesincreased by 3.1% (after exchange rate adjustment by 2.4%), month-on-month (m-o-m) in July 2021. The growth in the monthly export price index was essentially affected by an increase in prices of 'manufactured goods classified chiefly by material', especially metal products, iron and steel, by 5.3%. The prices grew in all monitored groups. The highest price rise was recorded in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels', especially wood, and 'mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials', especially electricity, by 10.2% and 7.9, respectively.

Import pricesincreased by 2.4% (after exchange rate adjustment by 1.7%), m-o-m, in June 2021. The greatest effect on an overall rise in the monthly import price index was brought mainly by an increase in 'mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials', especially gas, petroleum, petroleum products and electricity, by 11.0%. Prices grew the most in 'manufactured goods classified chiefly by material', especially iron and steel, and in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels', especially metal ores, metal scrap and wood, by 3.5% both. The prices fell in 'food and live animals' by 1.0%.

The terms of trade reached the value of 100.7% (99.4% in June 2021). The highest positive values of the terms of trade were reached in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels' (106.5%), 'miscellaneous manufactured articles' (101.8%) and 'manufactured goods classified chiefly by material' (101.7%). The lowest negative value of the terms of trade was reached in 'mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials' (97.2%) and 'chemicals and related products.' (99.0%).

'In July 2021, there was a significant year-on-year appreciation of the CZK to EUR and USD, which contributed to slowdown in growth of export and import year-on-year prices. Nevertheless, the y-o-y export and import prices increased by 7.7% and 7.9%,respectively. As in previous months, the significant growth in prices of mineral fuels and crude materials continued in July. In month-on-month and year-on-year comparison there was a significant growth in prices of iron, steel, wood and electricity,' VladimírKlimeš, Head of the Industrial and International Trade Prices Statistics Unit of the Czech Statistical Office, noted.

Year-on-Year Comparison

Export prices rose by 7.7% (by 10.4% after exchange rate adjustment), year-on-year (y-o-y). The growth in the export price index was essentially affected by an increase in prices of 'manufactured goods classified chiefly by material', especially iron and steel, by 13.1%. Prices increased significantly in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels', particularly wood and metal scrap, 'mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials', particularly electricity, petroleum products and gas, and chemicals and related products', by 66.7%, 51.4% and 13.9%, respectively. Price fall was recorded in 'beverages and tobacco', by 4.2%.

Import pricesincreased by 7.9%, y-o-y (by 11.1% after exchange rate adjustment). The growth in prices of 'mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials', especially petroleum, petroleum products, gas and electricity, by 86.4%, had the strongest effect on the increase of the annual import price index. Prices also increased in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels', particularly metalliferous ores, metal scrap, and wood, in 'manufactured goods classified chiefly by material', especially iron and steel, and in 'chemicals and related products', by 39.8%, 11.8% and 10.6%, respectively. The prices decreased the most in 'miscellaneous manufactured articles' and in 'machinery and transport equipment' by 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

The terms of trade reached to the value of 99.8% (98.4% in June 2021). The lowest value of the terms of trade was reached in 'mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials' (81.2%). On the other hand, the highest value of the terms of trade was recorded in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels' (119.2%).

___________________Notes:
Responsible head at the CZSO: JiříMrázek, Director of the Prices Statistics Department, phone: (+420) 274 052 533, e-mail: jiri.mrazek@czso.cz
Contact person: VladimírKlimeš, Head of the Industrial and International Trade Prices Statistics Unit, phone: (+420) 274 054 102, e-mail: vladimir.klimes@czso.cz
Data source: Sample survey of the CZSO
End of data collection: 15th calendar day after the reference month end
Related Internet-published document: 013014-21 Import and Export Price Indices in the Czech Republic
https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/export-and-import-price-indices
Specific methodical notes: The data published in the News Release are final data.
Next News Releaseshall be published on: 11 October 2021

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aAUSGROUP : Stacker Boom Fabrication and Insallation at a Dampier Salt Mine
PU
03:32aKINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL : Pharma Roadshow Presentation
PU
03:32aSWMA SEP 10, 2021 9 : 07 AM CET - 0.2 % 79.82 SEK The share
PU
03:32aGobernador. Basel III implementation in the European Union (Eurofi Financial Forum ) (263 KB)
PU
03:32aPHILIPS : Why measuring our social impact makes a difference
PU
03:32aTELENET : The Park opens fifth Dutch VR arcade at SnowWorld Landgraaf
PU
03:32aRPMGLOBAL : announces Asset Management centre of excellence in Perth, Western Australia
PU
03:32aEOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
03:32aMEIJI : Notice concerning Recording Extraordinary Profit and Revisions to Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
03:32aMEIJI : Notice regarding Company Split and Transfer of Agricultural Chemicals Manufacturing and Sales Business
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

11847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
2Exclusive: Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate Ameri..
3FRESENIUS SE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Santos : and Oil Search combine to create a regional champion of scale ..
5China stocks rise after Sino-U.S. 'candid' talks; Hong Kong gains

HOT NEWS