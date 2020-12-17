Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exports flat despite commodity price falls

12/17/2020 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Total goods exports were almost unchanged in November 2020, despite a fall in the export prices of several commodities, Stats NZ said today.

Total goods exports were $5.2 billion, down 0.2 percent from November 2019.

Meat and offal exports were down $73 million (11 percent), from November 2019. Meat products are New Zealand's second-largest export commodity group, behind dairy products.

Beef and sheep meat export values were down $39 million and $29 million, respectively, with the falls price driven. Quantities of both beef and sheep meat were up on the same month of the previous year.

'New Zealand meat exporters sold more for less,' international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

Other export commodities to fall included crude oil (down $33 million), and mechanical machinery and equipment (down $28 million).

The falls were offset by rises across a range of commodities, including aircraft and parts (as further aircraft were sent to the United States for long-term storage), respiratory equipment, infant formula, and exports of live cattle.

Live cattle exports worth just under $70 million in November

Live dairy and breeding cattle exports to China resumed in November, following new regulations introduced by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for the safe transport of livestock by sea, after the sinking of a livestock ship in September (see MPI introduces new requirements for livestock exports following independent review).

Live cattle exports were worth $68 million in November 2020, up $62 million from the same month in 2019.

'This is the second-highest value for live cattle exports this year, after $66 million worth of animals were exported in August,' Mr Allen said.

'The highest monthly export value for live cattle was almost $100 million in August 2014.'

Dairy exports flat as milk powder and butter prices drop

Dairy product exports were little changed (down 0.3 percent) at $1.8 billion in November, with higher quantities offset by lower unit prices.

November is typically one of the three highest months by both value and quantity for total exports of dairy products, milk powder, butter, and cheese, New Zealand's largest export commodity group.

A quantity-led rise in milk powder exports (up $80 million or 7.3 percent) was partly offset by a fall in butter, down $61 million.

The unit values for milk powder and butter both fell, down 7.8 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:58:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:03pMICROSOFT : commits more than $110M in additional support for nonprofits, workers and schools in Washington state
PU
05:03pPIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Estimated Monthly Distributions for PIMCO Canada Exchange Traded Series
GL
05:03pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares Distribution for December 2020
BU
05:02pCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES : provides business update related to COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
05:01pEXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pWILDBRAIN : Shareholders Approve All Matters at Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
05:01pENGHOUSE : Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results and Announces Special Dividend
AQ
05:01pMEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION : Announces Board Retirement and Appointment
AQ
05:01pPOLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE : Announces Amended and Extended PENSA Power Purchase Agreement
PR
05:01pSUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES : Announces Leadership Transition
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
3NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
4BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ