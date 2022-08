The single cargo from the stream compares with four cargoes of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil set to be exported the same month, down from five in September.

The lower volumes plus the force majeure declared on exports of the other key Nigerian grades, Forcados and Bonny Light, have contributed to a significant reduction to supply from Africa's top oil exporter.

