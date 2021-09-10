Exports up by over 8 percent in July

The CBS Exports Radar indicates that circumstances for exports are less favourable in September than they were in July.
|
|
2017
|
August
|
7.3
|
2017
|
September
|
7.9
|
2017
|
October
|
7
|
2017
|
November
|
7.1
|
2017
|
December
|
6.2
|
2018
|
January
|
4.8
|
2018
|
February
|
4.3
|
2018
|
March
|
3.1
|
2018
|
April
|
6.2
|
2018
|
May
|
5.3
|
2018
|
June
|
0.4
|
2018
|
July
|
2.7
|
2018
|
August
|
4
|
2018
|
September
|
3
|
2018
|
October
|
3.4
|
2018
|
November
|
0.4
|
2018
|
December
|
0.6
|
2019
|
January
|
2.2
|
2019
|
February
|
-0.3
|
2019
|
March
|
1.5
|
2019
|
April
|
1.7
|
2019
|
May
|
-0.1
|
2019
|
June
|
0.7
|
2019
|
July
|
-0.1
|
2019
|
August
|
3.4
|
2019
|
September
|
1.4
|
2019
|
October
|
6.3
|
2019
|
November
|
2.3
|
2019
|
December
|
4.5
|
2020
|
January
|
3.2
|
2020
|
February
|
1
|
2020
|
March
|
-4.7
|
2020
|
April
|
-12.7
|
2020
|
May
|
-11.6
|
2020
|
June
|
-2.9
|
2020
|
July
|
0
|
2020
|
August
|
-3.4
|
2020
|
September
|
0.8
|
2020
|
October
|
2.7
|
2020
|
November
|
1.3
|
2020
|
December
|
-0.8
|
2021
|
January
|
2.2
|
2021
|
February
|
3
|
2021
|
March
|
11.2
|
2021
|
April
|
23.7
|
2021
|
May
|
20.2
|
2021
|
June
|
12.8
|
2021
|
July
|
8.4
Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the circumstances for exports in the Exports Radar. Conditions are largely determined by developments on the main export markets for Dutch domestic products and in the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased export growth.
According to the CBS Exports Radar, circumstances for exports in September are less favourable than in July. This is mainly because the year-on-year growth in German manufacturing output was considerably lower in September's radar. The other indicators did improve.
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:21:07 UTC.