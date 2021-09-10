Log in
Exports up by over 8 percent in July

09/10/2021 | 09:22am EDT
The CBS Exports Radar indicates that circumstances for exports are less favourable in September than they were in July.

2017 August 7.3
2017 September 7.9
2017 October 7
2017 November 7.1
2017 December 6.2
2018 January 4.8
2018 February 4.3
2018 March 3.1
2018 April 6.2
2018 May 5.3
2018 June 0.4
2018 July 2.7
2018 August 4
2018 September 3
2018 October 3.4
2018 November 0.4
2018 December 0.6
2019 January 2.2
2019 February -0.3
2019 March 1.5
2019 April 1.7
2019 May -0.1
2019 June 0.7
2019 July -0.1
2019 August 3.4
2019 September 1.4
2019 October 6.3
2019 November 2.3
2019 December 4.5
2020 January 3.2
2020 February 1
2020 March -4.7
2020 April -12.7
2020 May -11.6
2020 June -2.9
2020 July 0
2020 August -3.4
2020 September 0.8
2020 October 2.7
2020 November 1.3
2020 December -0.8
2021 January 2.2
2021 February 3
2021 March 11.2
2021 April 23.7
2021 May 20.2
2021 June 12.8
2021 July 8.4

Every month, CBS also publishes updates on the circumstances for exports in the Exports Radar. Conditions are largely determined by developments on the main export markets for Dutch domestic products and in the competitive position of the Netherlands. Although the Radar indicators show a strong correlation with export activity, improved circumstances are not necessarily translated into increased export growth.

According to the CBS Exports Radar, circumstances for exports in September are less favourable than in July. This is mainly because the year-on-year growth in German manufacturing output was considerably lower in September's radar. The other indicators did improve.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 13:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
