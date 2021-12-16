Express Wash Coming to East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Express Wash On Irlo, the fourth unit of the Express Wash concept by Tyson Capital Group, is anticipated to begin construction in early 2022 along East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, Florida. The project received CRA approvals from the Osceola County Development Review Committee on Dec. 15, 2021. The state-of-the-art car wash plans to officially open its doors for business in late 2022.

Uniquely marked by the community road the car wash fronts, Express Wash incorporates a part of the community each store is built in.

David and Robert Tyson opened their first car wash, Express Wash On Hills, in 2019 in Tampa. The original store celebrated its second anniversary this past November. Largely received as a best-in-class operation, customers consistently rave about the friendly service, great staff and maintenance of the facility.

"Kissimmee was originally where we first wanted to open our wash concept years ago," said David, "With the tremendous growth and fantastic leadership from the local municipality, we're thrilled to be joining the community."

Express Wash On Irlo will boast industry leading amenities including complimentary clean towels, window cleaner, vacuums, pressurized air tools, tire pressure inflation and mat cleaners. All 24 vacuum bays will be covered with sun canopies.

"This will be our new flagship store," said Robert, "We're going to be bringing our best here to show this area how we are more than just a car wash."

The 5,200-square-foot car wash will be located at the northwest corner of East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Amber Pointe Boulevard. Express Wash On Irlo will offer daily wash specials as well as enrollment into a monthly membership club.

ABOUT TYSON CAPITAL GROUP

Tyson Capital Group, a branch of the Tyson Companies, is a commercial real estate investment and development company co-managed by David and Robert Tyson. Tyson Companies currently has a pipeline of car washes in the southeastern United States and is actively pursuing new acquisition opportunities.

Tyson Companies is headquartered in Tampa with additional offices in Orlando.

For more information on the Tyson Companies, please visit www.thetysoncompanies.com.

For media inquiries, please contact admin@thetysoncompanies.com.

