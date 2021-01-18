Express your opinion in the survey on the licensing process

2021-01-15
1of 1
If you have recently applied to the Bank of Lithuania to be issued a licence, we kindly invite you to express your opinion in our survey and help us improve the licensing process.
All licence applicants are welcome to take part in an anonymous survey on the licensing process in the fourth quarter of 2020. Please submit your response by 26 January 2021. The survey can be found here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Lithuania published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:23:03 UTC