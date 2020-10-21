Extell Announces New Partnership With Corcoran Sunshine

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally acclaimed real estate developer, Extell Development Company, announced today a strategic partnership with Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group (CSMG), the industry leader in the planning, design, marketing, and sale of luxury residential developments. In collaboration with Extell Marketing Group - Extell's in-house sales and marketing firm - CSMG will become the co-exclusive sales and marketing firm for Extell's landmark condominium development: Central Park Tower.

"We have a long-standing and successful relationship with Corcoran," said Gary Barnett, Chairman and Founder of Extell Development Company. "With Corcoran on board, we are taking a fresh look at how to showcase Central Park Tower. Now that it is nearly complete, we will have new model residences, new listings, and exceptional pricing for today's market."

"Extell has developed some of the most distinguished residential properties in the world, and are consistent innovators in terms of building design, workmanship and amenities," said Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group. "Having previously worked with Gary and his firm on projects spanning several decades, we are thrilled at the opportunity to join forces once again on this remarkable tower."

Central Park Tower officially became the tallest residential building in the world at 1,550 feet when it topped out in the fall of 2019. Located on West 57th Street, along the corridor known as "Billionaires' Row," Central Park Tower is the definitive New York skyscraper, offering endless views, exquisite architecture, the best floor plans on Central Park and an unprecedented level of service.

Extell pioneered the development of Manhattan's Billionaires' Row with One57, the first supertall condominium on West 57th Street. And now with Central Park Tower, Extell solidifies its position as the foremost developer along the corridor.

Designed by top architectural firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), a firm responsible for the design of some of the most ambitious supertalls around the world, Central Park Tower represents the firm's dedication to the design of high-performance, energy-efficient and striking architecture. The grand residential interiors were designed by Rottet Studio and offer the firm's trademark level of custom details and finishes. The 179 ultra-luxury two-to-eight-bedroom residences begin on the 32nd floor of the building and range in size from 1,435 square feet to over 17,500 square feet.

At the base of Central Park Tower is Nordstrom's first full-line department store, which opened last year. The approximately 300,000-square-foot, seven-story store represents the company's biggest statement for its brand and is the culmination of a 25-year search for the perfect site to open a New York flagship store.

Pricing for current availability at Central Park Tower starts at $6.5 million. Closings are anticipated to commence at the end of 2020. For more information or to schedule a private appointment, please call 212-957-5557 or visit www.centralparktower.com.

About Extell Development Company:

Founded and headed by Gary Barnett, Extell Development Company is a nationally acclaimed real estate developer of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties, operating primarily in Manhattan and other premier cities across the nation. In collaboration with world-class architects and design professionals, Extell creates properties distinguished by sophisticated design, gracious floor plans and first-class amenities.

The firm has developed some of Manhattan's top-selling luxury condominiums, including One57, the record-breaking glass tower overlooking Central Park that has redefined the New York City skyline and includes ultra-luxury condominiums above the Park Hyatt's new five-star flagship hotel. Current projects under development include One Manhattan Square, the largest condominium building on the Lower East Side Waterfront with over 100,000 square feet of amenities and Brooklyn Point, currently the tallest building in Brooklyn. Recently completed buildings include The Kent at 200 East 95th Street, a building that pays homage to some of New York City's Art Deco structures; 70 Charlton, the first luxury residential development to be built in Hudson Square; and 555TEN, a 56-story luxury rental building located at the nexus of Hell's Kitchen and Hudson Yards.

For more information, visit www.extell.com

About Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group

With over 30 years of experience in marketing and collective sales of over $50 billion, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is a recognized industry leader in the planning, design, marketing, and sale of luxury residential development. Representing properties throughout the United States and in select international locations, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group's portfolio contains a curated collection of the world's most desirable new addresses.

Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the new development arm of The Corcoran Group which is part of Realogy Brokerage Group, the nation's leading residential real estate brokerage company and a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., which operates Realogy's company-owned real estate brokerage offices.

