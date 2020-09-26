Extension of credit debt repayment moratorium to help more than a million people

The extension of the credit debt repayment moratorium could provide meaningful help for more than a million people, the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister said in a video message on Saturday.



Clarifying questions that emerged in connection with the extension of the moratorium, Csaba Dömötör said the moratorium applies to all credit facilities, loans and leases taken out before 18 March, including housing loans, automobile loans and the baby expecting support.

He said private individuals are required to contact their banks in order to take advantage of or seek the extension of the moratorium; banks may, however, verify whether they are eligible for extension.

The extension only applies to those businesses whose sales revenues have decreased by minimum 25 per cent. They are required to inform their banks if they want the moratorium to be extended, and to verify eligibility with documents, the State Secretary pointed out.

He added that couples who are only just expecting children as well as single parents, too, will be eligible for this option.

The government will not stop here, 'further economy protection measures will follow,' Mr Dömötör said.

(MTI/Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister)