Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Extension of credit debt repayment moratorium to help more than a million people

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 06:00am EDT

The extension of the credit debt repayment moratorium could provide meaningful help for more than a million people, the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister said in a video message on Saturday.

Clarifying questions that emerged in connection with the extension of the moratorium, Csaba Dömötör said the moratorium applies to all credit facilities, loans and leases taken out before 18 March, including housing loans, automobile loans and the baby expecting support.

He said private individuals are required to contact their banks in order to take advantage of or seek the extension of the moratorium; banks may, however, verify whether they are eligible for extension.

The extension only applies to those businesses whose sales revenues have decreased by minimum 25 per cent. They are required to inform their banks if they want the moratorium to be extended, and to verify eligibility with documents, the State Secretary pointed out.

He added that couples who are only just expecting children as well as single parents, too, will be eligible for this option.

The government will not stop here, 'further economy protection measures will follow,' Mr Dömötör said.

(MTI/Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 09:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aOpening remarks in the special media briefing on the India-Sri Lanka Virtual Bilateral Summit
PU
06:05aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : BEEF & SHEEP UPDATE 25th SEPTEMBER
PU
06:00aExtension of credit debt repayment moratorium to help more than a million people
PU
06:00aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : New proposal still features mandatory distribution
PU
05:58aBEIJING AUTOSHOW : Great Wall to boost overseas sales, countering overall drop
RE
05:57aSri Lanka seeks fresh currency swap facility, deferment of debt payments from India
RE
05:46aInflation Is Already Here -- For the Stuff You Actually Want to Buy
DJ
05:03aWealthy Britons step up citizenship shopping to thwart Brexit
RE
04:53aChina needs to step up global financial integration - FX regulator
RE
04:50aGeely's EV maker Polestar plans new plant for Precept model
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
2NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : BEIJING AUTOSHOW: Demand rebound, EV boom mix with murky outlook
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : H175 to bolster Omni's oil and gas operations in Brazil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group