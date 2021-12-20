|
External Sector Performance - October 2021
Economic Research Department
20 December 2021
External Sector Performance - October 2021
Overview
The merchandise trade deficit, which has been falling on a month-on-month basis since May 2021, declined further to US dollars 495 million in October 2021. Earnings from exports recorded the highest monthly export value in history in October 2021, while marking the fifth consecutive month of above US dollars 1.0 billion of export earnings. Such improvement in export earnings, along with improving conversions, is expected to strengthen foreign exchange inflows to the domestic foreign exchange market in the period ahead. The import expenditure also recorded a y-o-y growth in October 2021. Tourist arrivals continued the growth momentum with a notable increase over the previous month. A further moderation of workers' remittances was observed in October 2021. Foreign investments in the government securities market and the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded marginal net outflows during the month. Meanwhile, the weighted average spot exchange rate in the interbank market hovered around Rs. 201 per US dollar during the month.
Table 1: Summary of External Sector Performance (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Jan-Oct
|
|
|
Jan-Oct
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$ mn
|
|
|
US$ mn
|
|
|
|
|
US$ mn
|
|
|
US$ mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise exports
|
|
|
854
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
|
8,299
|
|
|
10,134
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise imports
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
|
1,694
|
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
13,145
|
|
|
16,632
|
|
|
26.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade balance
|
-509
|
-495
|
|
|
|
|
-4,846
|
|
-6,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from tourism
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31 (c)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
682 (b)
|
|
|
82 (c)
|
|
|
-88.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Workers' remittances
|
631
|
317
|
|
-49.7
|
|
5,680
|
|
4,895
|
|
-13.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inflows to the CSE (net) (d)
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
-7
|
|
|
|
|
|
-194
|
|
|
-222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inflows to the Government (gross)
|
251
|
|
0.01 (e)
|
|
|
|
1,814
|
|
|
2,135 (f)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury bills and bonds
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term loans
|
|
251
|
|
n.a.
|
|
|
|
|
1,712
|
|
|
2,118 (f)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign direct investment (gross) (g)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2,083
|
|
-3,261
|
|
|
|
Sources: Sri Lanka Customs (SLC), Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI), Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL)
-
Provisional
-
Revised, based on the survey results of SLTDA on average stay period and average spending per day estimates for 2020
-
This provisional estimate may be revised once SLTDA releases its survey results for 2021
-
Includes primary and secondary transactions
-
Data for gross inflows to the government exclude foreign loans in October 2021
-
Cumulative data for long term loans include foreign loans only up to September 2021
-
Data for the first six months of each year including foreign loans to Direct Investment Enterprises as recorded by the BOI and net direct investment to the CSE
The CBSL publishes a 'Monthly Trade Bulletin' with further information on merchandise trade performance, which can be viewed on the Central Bank of Sri Lanka website under Statistics > Economic Indicators > Monthly Trade Bulletin. https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/monthly- trade-bulletin
1
Merchandise Trade Balance and Terms of Trade
Trade Balance: The deficit in the trade account narrowed to US dollars 495 million in October 2021, compared to the deficit of US dollars 509 million recorded in October 2020, and the same level recorded in September 2021. The cumulative deficit in the trade account widened during January to October 2021 to US dollars 6,498 million from US dollars 4,846 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The major factors that contributed to the widening of the trade deficit are shown in Figure 1.
Terms of Trade: Terms of trade, i.e., the ratio of the price of exports to the price of imports improved by 1.5 per cent in October 2021, compared to October 2020, as the increase in export prices surpassed the increase in import prices.
Figure 1: Major Contributory Factors for the y-o-y Increase in the Trade Deficit
during January-October 2021 (values in US$ mn)
|
Decline in exports
|
Increase in imports
|
Plastics and articles thereof
|
-85.1
|
|
Fuel
|
|
853.2
|
Textiles and textile articles
|
|
588.1
|
Machinery and equipment
|
|
490.1
|
Base metals
|
|
270.4
|
Chemical products
|
|
219.3
|
Medical and pharmaceuticals
|
|
195.8
|
Plastics and articles thereof
|
|
183.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: SLC, CBSL
Figure 2: Monthly Trade Deficit (2020 - 2021)
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mn
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: SLC, CBSL
Figure 3: Terms of Trade (2020 - 2021)
|
|
130
|
(2010=100)
|
120
|
110
|
|
|
100
|
Points
|
90
|
80
|
Index
|
70
|
|
|
60
|
Oct-20
|
Nov-20
|
Dec-20
|
Jan-21
|
Feb-21
|
Mar-21
|
Apr-21
|
May-21
|
Jun-21
|
Jul-21
|
Aug-21
|
Sep-21
|
Oct-21
|
Export Unit Value Index
|
|
|
|
Import Unit Value Index
|
|
|
|
Terms of Trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: CBSL
Performance of Merchandise Exports1
Overall exports: Surpassing the previous maximum recorded in March 2019 (US dollars 1,137 million), earnings from exports in October 2021 grew by 40.4 per cent over October 2020 to reach US dollars 1,200 million. Increases in earnings were observed in agricultural and industrial exports, while a marginal decline was recorded in mineral exports. Cumulative export earnings, which increased by 22.1 per cent during January-October2021, amounted to US dollars 10,134 million, compared to US dollars 8,299 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2020.
Industrial exports: Earnings from the export of industrial goods increased by 49.3 per cent in October 2021, compared to October 2020. The major export segments, such as garments, food, beverages and tobacco, transport equipment, machinery and mechanical appliances, petroleum products and rubber products recorded substantial increases in earnings, while a decline in earnings was reported in the category of plastics and articles (mainly plastic clothing articles). Exports of garments to all major markets improved. All subcategories of exports under food, beverages and tobacco and machinery and mechanical appliances increased, while earnings from transport equipment increased mainly due to the export of two ships. Earnings from the export of petroleum products increased mainly due to the increase in bunker fuel exports, reflecting higher prices. Tyres and gloves led the increased export earnings from rubber products.
Agricultural exports: Total earnings from the export of agricultural goods in October 2021 increased by
14.3 per cent, compared to October 2020, mainly due to the increase in export earnings from spices, seafood, coconut and minor agricultural products. However, earnings from tea exports decreased by 2.4 per cent (y-o-y), due to lower export prices (by 7.3 per cent) in October 2021.
Mineral exports: Earnings from mineral exports decreased marginally in October 2021, compared to October 2020, due to lower earnings from earths and stone.
Export indices: The export volume index and unit value index increased by 9.5 per cent and 28.3 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis, in October 2021. This indicates that the increase in export earnings can be attributed to the combined impact of higher export volumes and prices.
1 The classification of exports, based on the Standard International Trade Classification Revision 4, is presented in Annex
I.
3
|
Figure 4: Monthly Export Performance
|
Figure 5: Monthly Export Volume Index
|
1,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mn
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
Sources: SLC, CBSL
Figure 6: Monthly Export Unit Value Index
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2010=100)
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Points
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
Source: CBSL
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2010=100)
|
180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Points
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
Source: CBSL
Table 2: Earnings from Merchandise Exports (a)
|
|
October
|
October
|
Change
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Change
|
Category
|
2020
|
2021
|
(%)
|
2020
|
2021
|
(%)
|
|
(US$ mn)
|
(US$ mn)
|
|
(US$ mn)
|
(US$ mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Industrial exports
|
639.1
|
954.0
|
49.3
|
6,319.1
|
7,853.0
|
24.3
|
Food, beverages and tobacco
|
39.1
|
79.0
|
102.4
|
387.7
|
476.7
|
23.0
|
Animal fodder
|
4.7
|
12.6
|
167.6
|
88.6
|
98.5
|
11.2
|
Textiles and garments
|
358.2
|
510.6
|
42.5
|
3,645.0
|
4,403.9
|
20.8
|
o/w Garments
|
325.7
|
467.0
|
43.4
|
3,245.4
|
4,011.3
|
23.6
|
Textiles
|
26.3
|
30.7
|
16.7
|
207.9
|
285.5
|
37.3
|
Other made-up textile articles
|
6.2
|
12.8
|
106.2
|
191.8
|
107.0
|
-44.2
|
Rubber products
|
77.9
|
88.7
|
13.8
|
644.8
|
861.3
|
33.6
|
Gems, diamonds and jewellery
|
16.2
|
33.4
|
105.4
|
139.2
|
228.8
|
64.4
|
Machinery and mechanical appliances
|
20.8
|
45.5
|
119.2
|
266.1
|
412.0
|
54.9
|
Transport equipment
|
4.2
|
43.2
|
918.2
|
58.7
|
126.5
|
115.5
|
Petroleum products
|
24.4
|
47.7
|
95.9
|
321.1
|
396.3
|
23.4
|
Chemical products
|
16.0
|
19.1
|
19.2
|
139.7
|
182.0
|
30.3
|
Wood and paper products
|
8.1
|
12.9
|
59.4
|
82.5
|
105.6
|
28.0
|
Printing industry products
|
2.6
|
1.7
|
-36.4
|
38.9
|
41.8
|
7.4
|
Leather, travel goods and footwear
|
3.0
|
5.2
|
73.3
|
47.0
|
44.5
|
-5.3
|
Plastics and articles thereof
|
42.6
|
7.0
|
-83.5
|
149.3
|
64.2
|
-57.0
|
Base metals and articles
|
5.8
|
13.5
|
132.7
|
90.4
|
124.8
|
38.1
|
Ceramic products
|
1.7
|
3.2
|
92.1
|
18.2
|
31.0
|
70.3
|
Other industrial exports
|
13.9
|
30.8
|
122.2
|
202.1
|
255.1
|
26.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Agricultural exports
|
211.4
|
241.6
|
14.3
|
1,949.9
|
2,228.3
|
14.3
|
Tea
|
112.2
|
109.5
|
-2.4
|
1,031.8
|
1,096.1
|
6.2
|
Rubber
|
2.4
|
3.2
|
33.5
|
22.3
|
35.6
|
59.8
|
Coconut
|
32.5
|
40.3
|
24.1
|
289.8
|
353.1
|
21.8
|
Spices
|
33.6
|
44.9
|
33.6
|
266.7
|
364.5
|
36.7
|
Vegetables
|
4.4
|
2.4
|
-44.9
|
32.9
|
22.7
|
-31.0
|
Unmanufactured tobacco
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
-10.2
|
21.7
|
24.4
|
12.3
|
Minor agricultural products
|
8.7
|
15.0
|
71.9
|
119.8
|
119.4
|
-0.3
|
Seafood
|
15.6
|
24.4
|
57.0
|
165.0
|
212.5
|
28.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Mineral exports
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
-0.4
|
18.1
|
36.0
|
98.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Unclassified exports
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
13.2
|
12.2
|
16.7
|
36.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total exports
|
854.3
|
1,199.6
|
40.4
|
8,299.3
|
10,133.9
|
22.1
|
(a) Provisional
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: SLC, National Gem and Jewellery Authority (NGJA), Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and
Other Exporters of Petroleum, CBSL
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 13:49:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|