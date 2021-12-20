External Sector Performance - October 2021

The CBSL publishes a 'Monthly Trade Bulletin' with further information on merchandise trade performance, which can be viewed on the Central Bank of Sri Lanka website under Statistics > Economic Indicators > Monthly Trade Bulletin. https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/monthly- trade-bulletin

Data for the first six months of each year including foreign loans to Direct Investment Enterprises as recorded by the BOI and net direct investment to the CSE

This provisional estimate may be revised once SLTDA releases its survey results for 2021

Revised, based on the survey results of SLTDA on average stay period and average spending per day estimates for 2020

The merchandise trade deficit, which has been falling on a month-on-month basis since May 2021, declined further to US dollars 495 million in October 2021. Earnings from exports recorded the highest monthly export value in history in October 2021, while marking the fifth consecutive month of above US dollars 1.0 billion of export earnings. Such improvement in export earnings, along with improving conversions, is expected to strengthen foreign exchange inflows to the domestic foreign exchange market in the period ahead. The import expenditure also recorded a y-o-y growth in October 2021. Tourist arrivals continued the growth momentum with a notable increase over the previous month. A further moderation of workers' remittances was observed in October 2021. Foreign investments in the government securities market and the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded marginal net outflows during the month. Meanwhile, the weighted average spot exchange rate in the interbank market hovered around Rs. 201 per US dollar during the month.

Terms of Trade: Terms of trade, i.e., the ratio of the price of exports to the price of imports improved by 1.5 per cent in October 2021, compared to October 2020, as the increase in export prices surpassed the increase in import prices.

Trade Balance: The deficit in the trade account narrowed to US dollars 495 million in October 2021, compared to the deficit of US dollars 509 million recorded in October 2020, and the same level recorded in September 2021. The cumulative deficit in the trade account widened during January to October 2021 to US dollars 6,498 million from US dollars 4,846 million in the corresponding period of 2020. The major factors that contributed to the widening of the trade deficit are shown in Figure 1.

Performance of Merchandise Exports1

Overall exports: Surpassing the previous maximum recorded in March 2019 (US dollars 1,137 million), earnings from exports in October 2021 grew by 40.4 per cent over October 2020 to reach US dollars 1,200 million. Increases in earnings were observed in agricultural and industrial exports, while a marginal decline was recorded in mineral exports. Cumulative export earnings, which increased by 22.1 per cent during January-October2021, amounted to US dollars 10,134 million, compared to US dollars 8,299 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2020.

Industrial exports: Earnings from the export of industrial goods increased by 49.3 per cent in October 2021, compared to October 2020. The major export segments, such as garments, food, beverages and tobacco, transport equipment, machinery and mechanical appliances, petroleum products and rubber products recorded substantial increases in earnings, while a decline in earnings was reported in the category of plastics and articles (mainly plastic clothing articles). Exports of garments to all major markets improved. All subcategories of exports under food, beverages and tobacco and machinery and mechanical appliances increased, while earnings from transport equipment increased mainly due to the export of two ships. Earnings from the export of petroleum products increased mainly due to the increase in bunker fuel exports, reflecting higher prices. Tyres and gloves led the increased export earnings from rubber products.

Agricultural exports: Total earnings from the export of agricultural goods in October 2021 increased by

14.3 per cent, compared to October 2020, mainly due to the increase in export earnings from spices, seafood, coconut and minor agricultural products. However, earnings from tea exports decreased by 2.4 per cent (y-o-y), due to lower export prices (by 7.3 per cent) in October 2021.

Mineral exports: Earnings from mineral exports decreased marginally in October 2021, compared to October 2020, due to lower earnings from earths and stone.

Export indices: The export volume index and unit value index increased by 9.5 per cent and 28.3 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis, in October 2021. This indicates that the increase in export earnings can be attributed to the combined impact of higher export volumes and prices.

1 The classification of exports, based on the Standard International Trade Classification Revision 4, is presented in Annex

I.

3