External Sector Report 2021

08/03/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

EXTERNAL SECTOR REPORT

Divergent Recoveries

and Global Imbalances

2021























ISBN: 978-1-51357-667-1 (Paper) 978-1-51358-754-7 (ePub) 978-1-51358-759-2 (PDF)

The External Sector Report (ESR) is a survey by the IMF staff published once a year, in the summer. The ESR is prepared by the IMF staff and has benefited from comments and suggestions by Executive Directors following their discussion of the report on July 16, 2021. The views expressed in this publication are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Directors or their national authorities.

Recommended citation: International Monetary Fund. 2021. External Sector Report: Divergent Recoveries and Global Imbalances. Washington, DC, August.

















CONTENTS

Further Information

vii

Preface

viii

Executive Summary

ix

IMF Executive Board Discussion Summary

xi

Chapter 1. External Positions and Policies

1

Uneven Crisis Impact on External Positions

1

Normative Assessment of External Positions in 2020

10

Outlook for Current Account Balances and Risks

15

Policies for Escaping the Crisis and Promoting External Rebalancing

17

Box 1.1. The

Travel Shock

21

Box 1.2. The

Household Saving Surge

24

Box 1.3. Recessions and Current Account Movements

27

Box 1.4. External Assessments: Objectives and Concepts

30

Box 1.5. Risk Scenarios: Implications for Trade and Current Account Balances

31

References

41

Online Annex 1.1. COVID-19-Related External Balance Assessment Adjustments

Online Annex 1.2. The COVID-19 Crisis and "Downhill" Flow of Capital

Online Annex 1.3. Computing Valuation Effects

Chapter 2. Fiscal Policy and External Adjustment: What's Coming?

43

Introduction

43

The Impact of Fiscal Policy Changes on External Balances: Historical Evidence

45

What Shapes the Impact? Composition, Synchronization, and Economic Characteristics:

Model-Based Insights

48

Implications of Fiscal Policies during 2020-26 for External Balances

50

Alternative Fiscal Policy Paths and Global Current Account Balances

52

Implications for the External Outlook

54

References

56

Online Annex 2.1. Empirical Analysis: Data Sources, Robustness Checks, and Tests of

Changes in Results over Time

Chapter 3. 2020 Individual Economy Assessments

57

Methodology and Process

57

Selection of Economies

57

Box 3.1. Assessing Imbalances: The Role of Policies-An Example

58

Abbreviations and Acronyms

59

Technical Endnotes by Economy

90

References

93

International Monetary Fund | 2021

iii



2021 EXTERNAL SECTOR REPORT

Figures

Figure 1.1. Global Trade and the COVID-19 Crisis

2

Figure 1.2. Currency Movements: Nominal Effective Exchange Rate

2

Figure 1.3. Estimated Change in Foreign Exchange Reserves and Nominal Effective

Exchange Rate Change

3

Figure 1.4. Capital Flows to Emerging Market and Developing Economies and the VIX

3

Figure 1.5. Current Account Movements

4

Figure 1.6. Household Consumption Composition Shift

4

Figure 1.7. Remittances during the COVID-19 Crisis

5

Figure 1.8. Income Levels and Current Account Forecast Errors, 2020

6

Figure 1.9. Private and Public Sector Saving Rates in Advanced Economies

7

Figure 1.10. Global Current Account Balances, 1990-2026

8

Figure 1.11. Global Current Account Balances and COVID-19 Factors

8

Figure 1.12. Net International Investment Positions, 1990-2021

10

Figure 1.13. External Balance Assessment Current Account Norms, 2020

12

Figure 1.14. The Evolution of External Sector Assessments, 2012-20

13

Figure 1.15. IMF Staff and External Balance Assessment Current Account and

Real Exchange Rate Gaps, 2020

13

Figure 1.16. Evolution of IMF Staff-Assessed Current Account Gaps

14

Figure 1.17. Global Saving-Investment Balances, 2019-26

15

Figure 1.18. Emerging Market and Developing Economies: External Vulnerabilities

16

Figure 1.19. New Trade Restrictions, 2009-21

18

Figure 1.20. US and Chinese Tariffs

19

Figure 1.1.1. Change in Current Account Balance in 2020 vs. Pre-pandemic Travel Share

22

Figure 1.1.2. Predicted Level of Current Account Balances

23

Figure 1.2.1. Decomposing the Household Saving Surge: Disposable

Income versus Consumption

24

Figure 1.2.2. Lockdowns versus Household Saving

25

Figure 1.2.3. Unemployment Expectations versus Saving

25

Figure 1.2.4. US Household Saving Increase, by Household Wealth Level

26

Figure 1.3.1. External Accounts during Recessions

27

Figure 1.3.2. Recessions and Credit Booms

28

Figure 1.3.3. Recessions and Preexisting Deficits and Surpluses

28

Figure 1.3.4. Globally Synchronized Downturns and Epidemics

29

Figure 1.5.1. Risk Scenarios: Implications for Trade and Current Account Balances

31

Figure 2.1. Fiscal Consolidation over Time

46

Figure 2.2. Effects of a 1 Percent of GDP Fiscal Consolidation

46

Figure 2.3. Channels of Adjustment: Focus on Recent Years

47

Figure 2.4. Impact on the Current Account Model, by Fiscal Instrument

49

Figure 2.5. Effects on the Current Account, by Economic Characteristic

49

Figure 2.6. Fiscal Policy Changes, 2020-26

51

Figure 2.7. Individual Direct Impact of Fiscal Policy Changes on the

Current Account, 2020-26

51

Figure 2.8. Global Impact of Fiscal Policy Changes on the Current Account, 2020-26

52

Figure 2.9. Impact of Fiscal Policy on Global Absolute Current Account Balances, 2020-26

52

  1. International Monetary Fund | 2021



This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 18:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
