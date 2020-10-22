External debt at the end of quarter II 2020 (preliminary data)

The gross external debt of the Republic of Moldova grew by 5,0% as compared to the end of 2019 and totaled US$ 7 785,38 million as of 30.06.2020, which is 66,1 % as a ratio to GDP (+4,1 p.p. as against 31.12.2019).

Gross external debt of the Republic of Moldova, at period-end (US$ million)

IV 2018* I 2019* II 2019* III 2019* IV 2019* I 2020* II 2020 General government 1 706,36 1 656,51 1 721,47 1 665,90 1 717,96 1 679,32 1 953,21 Short-term 0,24 0,24 0,16 0,19 0,02 0,19 0,20 Long-term 1 706,12 1 656,27 1 721,31 1 665,71 1 717,94 1 679,13 1 953,01 Central bank 217,80 200,97 190,52 188,64 180,51 170,03 160,50 Long-term 217,80 200,97 190,52 188,64 180,51 170,03 160,50 Deposit-taking corporations except central bank 379,44 310,41 314,00 278,37 306,97 294,45 302,36 Short-term 222,57 161,42 166,28 160,18 172,85 166,54 172,57 Long-term 156,87 148,99 147,72 118,19 134,12 127,91 129,79 Other sectors 3 169,78 3 209,24 3 087,60 3 156,67 3 307,59 3 384,78 3 517,52 Short-term 1 738,82 1 766,88 1 640,29 1 673,82 1 768,58 1 803,41 1 835,12 Long-term 1 430,96 1 442,36 1 447,31 1 482,85 1 539,01 1 581,37 1 682,40 Other financial corporations 197,63 214,69 232,25 260,31 267,92 284,07 271,01 Short-term 24,73 24,67 24,05 24,16 25,21 25,64 25,96 Long-term 172,90 190,02 208,20 236,15 242,71 258,43 245,05 Nonfinancial corporations 2 937,69 2 959,66 2 815,16 2 854,69 2 996,82 3 056,66 3 199,70 Short-term 1 713,62 1 741,61 1 615,62 1 648,93 1 742,63 1 777,03 1 808,42 Long-term 1 224,07 1 218,05 1 199,54 1 205,76 1 254,19 1 279,63 1 391,28 Households and NPISHs** 34,46 34,89 40,19 41,67 42,85 44,05 46,81 Short-term 0,47 0,60 0,62 0,73 0,74 0,74 0,74 Long-term 33,99 34,29 39,57 40,94 42,11 43,31 46,07 Direct investment: intercompany lending 1 848,27 1 843,80 1 824,81 1 864,11 1 903,05 1 871,11 1 851,79 Short-term 195,87 200,00 185,90 190,97 205,06 207,45 211,95 Long-term 1 652,40 1 643,80 1 638,91 1 673,14 1 697,99 1 663,66 1 639,84 TOTAL 7 321,65 7 220,93 7 138,40 7 153,69 7 416,08 7 399,69 7 785,38

* revised data

** NPISHs - nonprofit institutions serving households

