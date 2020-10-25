External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-August 2020
National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in August 2020 registered a value of 165,6 mio. US dollars, with 20,8% less than in the previous month and with 19,6% - compared to August 2019.
In January-August 2020 exports summed up 1,5 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 13,6%.
Imports of goods in August 2020 registered a value of 433,8 mio. US dollars, with 12,6% less than in the previous month and with 6,6% - compared to August 2019.
In January-August 2020 imports summed up 3,3 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 11,9%.
More detailed information is available in Romanian language.
