External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-July 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in July 2020 registered a value of 209,2 mio. US dollars, with 10,3% more than in the previous month and with 5,0% less compared to July 2019.

In January-July 2020 exports summed up 1,4 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 12,8%.

Imports of goods in July 2020 registered a value of 496,5 mio. US dollars, with 20,2% more than in the previous month and with 0,5% less compared to July 2019.

In January-July 2020 imports summed up 2,9 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 12,6%.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.