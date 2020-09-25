Log in
External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-July 2020

09/25/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-July 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in July 2020 registered a value of 209,2 mio. US dollars, with 10,3% more than in the previous month and with 5,0% less compared to July 2019.

In January-July 2020 exports summed up 1,4 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 12,8%.

Imports of goods in July 2020 registered a value of 496,5 mio. US dollars, with 20,2% more than in the previous month and with 0,5% less compared to July 2019.

In January-July 2020 imports summed up 2,9 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 12,6%.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 21:09:01 UTC
