External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-September 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in September 2020 registered a value of 212,3 mio. US dollars, with 29,5% more than in the previous month and with 11,1% less compared to September 2019.

In January-September 2020 exports summed up 1,8 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 13,4%.

Imports of goods in September 2020 registered a value of 508,5 mio. US dollars, with 12,2% more than in the previous month and with 1,3% - compared to September 2019.

In January-September 2020 imports summed up 3,8 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 10,3%.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.