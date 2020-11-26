Log in
External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-September 2020

11/26/2020 | 05:09pm EST
External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-September 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in September 2020 registered a value of 212,3 mio. US dollars, with 29,5% more than in the previous month and with 11,1% less compared to September 2019.

In January-September 2020 exports summed up 1,8 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 13,4%.

Imports of goods in September 2020 registered a value of 508,5 mio. US dollars, with 12,2% more than in the previous month and with 1,3% - compared to September 2019.

In January-September 2020 imports summed up 3,8 billions USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 10,3%.

More detailed information is available in Romanian language.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 22:08:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
