External trade in services

06/01/2021 | 02:10am EDT
The statistics are based on information from non-financial enterprises. The respondents shall report data every quarter.

Population

The population concerning external trade in services for non-financial enterprises includes all enterprises. The population excludes small enterprises which have no or just a small amount of external trade in services. To join this very limited population, the rest of the enterprises must fulfill at least one of the following five criteria:

  • Total ingoing and outgoing cash flow transactions exceeding NOK 500 000, or outgoing transactions concerning import of services exceeding NOK 50 000 based on cash flow statistics
  • FATS (Foreign-controlled enterprises in Norway/ Norwegian controlled enterprises abroad)
  • The enterprise has been in the sample for at least four years, and has reported figures on external trade in services
  • Enterprises within the quarrying and mining industry, which has joined VAT number with an enterprise which fulfill the first criteria
  • The enterprise is within the external ocean transport industry, and has a turnover of at least NOK 5 000 000 .

When all enterprises not fulfilling at least one of these five criteria are excluded, one is left with around 33 000 enterprises.

The population includes following sectors in institutional sectoral grouping :

• 1110 - Public unincorporated enterprises, owned by central government

• 1120 - Public unincorporated enterprises, owned by central government

• 1510 - Public unincorporated enterprises, owned by local government

• 1520 - Public unincorporated enterprises, owned by local government

• 2100 - Private non-financial incorporated enterprises

• 2300 - Private non-financial unincorporated enterprises

• 2500 - Private non-profit institutions serving enterprises

• 8200 -.Unincorporated enterprises within households

• 4900 - Other financial enterprises outside of insurance - only individual groups

The stratification is based on the desire to divide the population into homogeneous groups. The stratification should ideally reflect homogeneity inside of the group, and a difference in the service trade between the groups. The different strata are defined by industry, how important industries are for trade in services, figures from the foreign exchange register and division according to 'FATS /non-FATS' enterprises.

From the population, a sample of enterprises is drawn stratified simply by chance. To allocate the sample between the strata, optimal allocation has been used.

The sample is distributed among enterprises with high significance of having external trade in services, and enterprises who are drawn randomly. . The companies with high significance belong to a group that we are quite sure they have trade in services abroad.

The share of the randomly drawn enterprises was reduced by 20 per cent in 2016 to meet the demand for reduced reporting burden for medium and small enterprises. This means that the total sample now is about 2,700, of which 700 with high significance.

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
