Extra stress for Fed's U.S. banks health check

All 34 U.S. banks with over $100bn in assets will be checked against a severe economic scenario

The financial exercise was established after the 2007-2009 financial crisis

It dictates the required size of each bank's "capital buffer", and how much they can return to shareholders

This year's test may be harder because the economic baseline is healthier, and spikes would be more acutely felt

It will include heightened stress for commercial real estate and corporate debt markets

Analysts expect the banks will be told to set aside slightly more capital than last year