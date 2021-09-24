Extract Labs Named as Presenting Sponsor of Boulder's First-Ever Foothills to Downtown Finish Line Marathon

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulderthon ®, Boulder’s inaugural full and half marathon, announced this week that Boulder-based CBD company, Extract Labs is a presenting sponsor for this year’s race. The company, an industry-leading purveyor of cannabinoid products, is supporting the event and spreading the word about the October 10 challenge.



Founded by combat veteran Craig Henderson, Extract Labs is dedicated to introducing consumers to the life-changing potential of CBD. A one-stop destination for every CBD need, the company prides itself on providing pure, high-quality products, a promise made possible by keeping every step of production in-house.

“As a health and wellness company based in Boulder, where the running culture is so pervasive, it made sense for us to sponsor the first-ever Boulderthon,” said Craig Henderson, CEO of Extract Labs. “CBD and athletics are a natural fit. We are seeing more and more professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts use cannabidiol before, during, or after exercise for pain relief and recovery.”

Boulder, which was just named one of the happiest cities in America , is a well-known destination for wellness, outdoor and health devotees, making the host city the perfect location for racers up to the challenge.

To make Boulderthon truly representative of Boulder, Race Director Phil Dumontet and his team mapped out a course that winds through the pristine foothills and must-see landmarks. Runners will start at the Boulder Reservoir with a midway point at Avery Brewing and a celebratory finish line in the heart of the city at the Pearl Street Mall.

“There’s a robust fitness community and thriving running culture in Boulder but there hasn’t been a local marathon here for years — and never one that was run in the foothills as well as downtown,” Dumontet said. “For the past four years, we’ve been working so hard to create a marathon that encapsulates the Boulder experience. Boulderthon is that race that will showcase this great city and bring people together.”

The flat course takes place at high altitude. At 5,328 feet above sea level, the race will be challenging for beginners and elite athletes alike, some of whom are racing to qualify for the Boston Marathon. This makes the event even more exciting for spectators looking to catch a glimpse of the best-of-the-best runners as well as novices pushing themselves to their physical and mental limits.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and will wind its way through Boulder throughout the day. There will be an after-party at the finish line for spectators and racers to celebrate.

For more information about Boulderthon and to sign up to be a sponsor or racer, visit Boulderthon.org .

About Extract Labs

Founded by US Army Combat Veteran Craig Henderson in 2016, Extract Labs is an industry-leading purveyor of fine CBD tinctures, concentrates, and topical creams. With growing international interest in cannabidiol’s potential, the company outgrew two buildings and hired over 50 employees in less than three years. Extract Labs prides itself on the quality and fair pricing of its products. An entirely in-house operation makes it possible. Find additional information about the company and its online store at www.extractlabs.com.

About Boulderthon

The Boulderthon was created by an avid New York Road Runners runner to spread the joy of marathons. We believe Boulder, one of the great running hubs of the country, deserves a signature, premier marathon. We also believe that marathons bring people together, and are some of the most fun, memorable & inspiring days of the year in cities, for runners and spectators alike. Boulderthon is a Boston Marathon Qualifying (BQ), USATF Sanctioned Event, measured by a Level A USATF Course Measurer, representing the highest level of certification for a marathon race series. For more information, visit https://www.boulderthon.org/ .

Media Contact: Kayla Weimer, CSG Boulderthon@wearecsg.com