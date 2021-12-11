Extraordinary Korean Products Presented at Tradekorea Homepage - Beauty & Fashion

CYPRESS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) have decided to launch an online exhibition of innovative Made-In-Korea products in Tradekorea.com. This online exhibition aims to restore the economy of the international market that suffered due to COVID-19. This exclusive exhibition will grant the Korean sellers the opportunity to showcase their products to foreign consumers.

The exhibition is divided into six categories, and Korea is known for excelling in each of these six categories with exceptional technology and skills. The Korean company's particular knowledge in these fields allows them to specialize in unique and creative products in each market.

CHARDE 86% Hawaii Deep Sea Water Ampoule Mist

CHARDE mist, created by CHARDE, is a skin care serum mist that excels in features that are essential in skin care products. The mist comprises 86% deep seawater of Hawaii instead of purified water and ensures safety using compressed air instead of nitrogen gas. Containing only safe and non-irritant material, the mist is tested absolutely safe from any source of irritation or trouble to the skin.

CHARDE mist consists of many crucial ingredients that will directly interact with collagen to boost the condition and health of the skin. The madecassoside and centella extract will moisturize and revitalize the stressed and harsh skin. Abalone, sea squirt, and honey contained in the mist will directly interact with collagen to offer deep emulsion through fine particles and benefit the skin through moisturization.

Active Enzyme Volume & Scalp Shampoo

Active Enzyme Volume & Scalp Shampoo, created by Truezyme, is a natural shampoo that manages and cares for the scalp and hair. It promotes relieving and soothing effect on the scalp and hair. The Truezyme's special scalp solution is developed using Korea's fermentation technology providing nourishment and moisturization for irritated scalp and weak hair.

The ingredients consisting of the shampoo are EWG Green grade including Korean herbal medicine and Jeju lava mineral seawater. It is also free of any harmful ingredients such as paraben, silicone, and sulfate surfactants. Truezyme shampoo, created with all natural ingredients, will soothe the scalp and volumize the hair providing the best solution and treatment to the people with flaky, dry, oily, sensitive scalp and those who developed concerns about hair loss, split, and thinning.

There are plenty more distinctive products, for each category, that can be discovered on the website. In accordance with KITA and MSS, many prolific Korean companies are overflowing with new ideas and technology to continuously replenish the demand for the evolving market. Rapid growth of sales throughout the website is expected in the future along with the escalation of traffic inflow. The exhibition proposes to drive a new aspiration for the Korean companies in the international market.

