Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199206945E)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the shareholders of Vallianz Holdings Limited (the "Company") to be held by way of electronic means on 22 June 2021 at

2.00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modifications, the following ordinary resolutions:

All capitalised terms in this Notice of EGM which are not defined herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Company's circular dated 7 June 2021 (the "CIRCULAR").

Shareholders should note that Ordinary Resolutions 1 to 5 (the "Ordinary Resolutions") are inter- conditional on each other and the completion of each transaction is conditional upon the completion of the other transactions. This means that if any of these resolutions are not approved, the other resolutions will not be deemed duly passed.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1:

THE PROPOSED NOVATION OF US$30,725,116 BORROWINGS FROM THE HOLMEN GROUP TO THE COMPANY (THE "PROPOSED HOLMEN GROUP NOVATION")

THAT:

approval be and is hereby given for the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Catalist Rules of the SGX- ST, for the Group or any of them to enter into the Proposed Holmen Group Novation, and all transactions contemplated thereby; and the Directors of the Company are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including without limitaiton, execution of all such documents as may be required) as they and/or he may consider desirable, expedient or necessary or in the interest of the Company to give effect to the transactions contemplated and/or authorised by this resolution.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2:

THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SERIES A CONVERTIBLE BONDS IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF US$43,766,662 TO DBS, THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE AND ALLOTMENT OF UP TO 581,571,404 NEW SHARES UPON CONVERSION OF THE SERIES A CONVERTIBLE BONDS AT THE CONVERSION PRICE OF S$0.10 PER SHARE, SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE SERIES A CONVERTIBLE BONDS, AND THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL SERIES A CONVERSION SHARES ("THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SERIES A CONVERTIBLE BONDS")

THAT:

approval be and is hereby given for the purposes of Chapter 8 of the Catalist Rules of the SGX- ST, for the proposed issuance of aggregate principal amount of US$43,766,662 Series A Convertible Bonds by the Company to DBS; approval be and is hereby given to create and issue to DBS an aggregate principal amount of US$43,766,662 Series A Convertible Bonds, such Series A Convertible Bonds to be convertible at the option of DBS into new ordinary shares of the Company (the " Series A Conversion Shares ") at the agreed conversion price, subject to certain adjustments in accordance with the terms and conditions of Series A Convertible Bonds including to create and issue to DBS additional Series A Convertible Bonds upon capitalisation of accrued interests on these Convertible Bonds not paid on the due date (the " Additional Series A Conversion Shares "); approval be and is hereby given to allot and issue:

up to 581,571,404 Series A Conversion Shares or such other number as may be required or permitted to be allotted or issued on the conversion of the Series A

