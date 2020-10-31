Extraordinary trouble for English health service if no action taken - chief medic

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - England's National Health Service
would be in extraordinary trouble in December, with large
numbers dying from COVID-19 infections, without the new national
lockdown announced on Saturday, Chief Medical Officer Chris
Whitty said.
"I think if we did not act now then the chances of the NHS
being in extraordinary trouble in December would be very, very
high," he said at a news conference.
"So in a sense, this is trying to make sure that December is
not an impossible place for the NHS with large numbers of people
infected and large numbers dying."
