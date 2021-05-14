Extreme heat could cause U.S. power shortages this summer -NERC

May 14 (Reuters) - The organization responsible for North
American electric reliability warned energy shortfalls were
possible this summer in California, Texas, New England and the
Central United States based on above-normal temperature
forecasts for much of the region.
"Of greatest concern (during extreme heat) is California,
where up to 11 gigawatts (GW) of additional transfers are
expected to be needed in late afternoon to offset reduced solar
output" versus just one GW on a normal day, the North American
Electric Reliability Corp (NERC) said late Thursday following a
board meeting.
One gigawatt can power about a million U.S. homes on average
but as few as 200,000 during a hot summer day when consumers
crank up air conditioners.
NERC develops power reliability standards for the United
States, Canada and parts of Mexico.
Unprecedented conditions challenged the energy sector over
the past year, including the coronavirus pandemic, a historic
hurricane season, extreme heat and wildfires in the West,
extreme cold and natural gas pipeline freezing in Texas and
cyberattacks that shut a major oil pipeline.
NERC said it wants greater coordination between electric and
gas companies.
“We have very recent experience with the impact of cold
weather and cyberattacks that magnify the urgency of focusing on
these very real risks to the reliable operation of the bulk
power system," Howard Gugel, NERC's vice president of
engineering and standards, said in a release.
NERC called on gas regulators to establish cybersecurity
standards comparable to NERC's standards.
“The Colonial pipeline attack underscores the
interconnectedness of electricity with other infrastructures and
is the reason we must redouble our focus on reliability of the
pipeline system that delivers essential fuel,” NERC Chief
Executive Jim Robb said.
"If this happened to a major gas line serving electricity
generators under extreme cold weather conditions, the results
could have been catastrophic."
