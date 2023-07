STORY: More than 100 million Americans are facing a prolonged spell of sweltering weather into next week, with the National Weather Forecast issuing heat advisories for cities and towns countrywide.

Susan Joy Hassol, director of the NGO Climate Communication, said that extreme heat kills more people every year in the U.S. than hurricanes and floods combined, and has very serious impacts for people's health.

She also urged people to take care of those who are the most vulnerable and make sure they do not get heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

In many places in the Southwest, where hot summers are the norm, extreme temperatures could break records.