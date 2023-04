STORY: An eyewitness captured two tornadoes pummeling Keota, Iowa as a huge storm front moves east of the U.S. on Friday (March 31).

Other footage showed overturned trucks and debris scattered all around the road on Saturday (April 1) amid a slow-moving traffic in the opposite direction following heavy storms in Whiteland, Indiana.

Further video and showed a massive tornado funnel swirled through the fields in Wapello County, Iowa state on Friday.

Katie Feeney was chasing the tornado and got lucky when she drove up a hill and saw it crossing the road right in front of her car.