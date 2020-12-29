Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Research 2020-2024 | Post-Pandemic Market Impacts and Recovery | Technavio

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

BASF SE, Borealis AG, and Braskem SA will emerge as major extruded polypropylene foam market participants during 2020-2024

The extruded polypropylene foam market is expected to grow by USD 274.83 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the extruded polypropylene foam market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The extruded polypropylene foam market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Participants:

BASF SE

BASF SE operates the business through various segments such as Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers Neopolen P 9235+. This product is an expanded propylene foam (EPP) that offers improved surface properties, a color impression deepened by 20%, and optimized filling behavior in manufacturing. This product is used in applications such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Borealis AG

Borealis AG operates the business through various segments such as Polyolefins, Hydrocarbons & Energy, and Fertilizer, Melamine, and TEN. The company offers Daploy WB140HMS. This is a foam solution that makes it possible to produce extruded PP foams with a wide density range and a broad property profile.

Braskem SA

Braskem SA operates the business through various segments such as Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, USA and Europe, and Mexico. The company offers Amppleo HMS PP. This product is designed to be used in low and high-density foam applications such as extruded sheets, planks, tubes, and profiles.

Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Extruded polypropylene foam market is segmented as below:

Application Transport Packaging Building & Construction Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The extruded polypropylene foam market is driven by the increasing use of XPP in automobiles for weight reduction. In addition, other factors such as the recyclability of XPP foam are expected to trigger the extruded polypropylene foam market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

