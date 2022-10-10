Exxon Mobil considers buying energy company Denbury- Bloomberg News

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is considering acquiring Denbury Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Plano, Texas-based energy company Denbury rose 8% on the report.

Exxon has expressed preliminary interest in Denbury, but no final decision has been made, the report said, adding the oil major could opt against proceeding with a potential deal.

Denbury was exploring options including a sale, Bloomberg reported in August.

Exxon and Denbury did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)