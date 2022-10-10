Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Exxon Mobil considers buying energy company Denbury- Bloomberg News

10/10/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is considering acquiring Denbury Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Plano, Texas-based energy company Denbury rose 8% on the report.

Exxon has expressed preliminary interest in Denbury, but no final decision has been made, the report said, adding the oil major could opt against proceeding with a potential deal.

Denbury was exploring options including a sale, Bloomberg reported in August.

Exxon and Denbury did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENBURY INC. 6.79% 98.98 Delayed Quote.21.03%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.87% 99.16 Delayed Quote.65.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.68% 96.28 Delayed Quote.26.24%
WTI -1.58% 91.254 Delayed Quote.22.92%
