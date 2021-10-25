Exxon calls for carbon price, working on CCS projects across Asia

* Exxon plans to capture CO2 from industrial hubs, store
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is
pursuing carbon capture storage (CCS) hubs across Asia and has
started talks with some countries with potential storage options
for carbon dioxide, the company's head of low carbon solutions
said on Monday.
One of Exxon's key projects is to build CCS hubs in
Southeast Asia, similar to one being built in Houston, Texas,
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions President Joe Blommaert told
Reuters.
CCS traps emissions and buries them underground but is not
yet at the commercialisation stage.
CCS advocates, including oil majors and the International
Energy Agency, see the technology as being essential to help
meet net zero emissions and key to unlocking large-scale
economic hydrogen production, although critics say CCS will
extend the life of dirty fossil fuels.
Melbourne-based Global CCS Institute said in October that
global plans to build CCS projects https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/global-carbon-capture-projects-surge-50-9-months-research-2021-10-12
surged 50% over the last nine months.
For CCS to take off, a transparent carbon price and
cross-border pricing adjustment systems will be necessary to
enable CO2 to be captured in one country and stored elsewhere,
Blommaert said in an interview ahead of the Singapore
International Energy Week.
"That's why a transparent value of carbon is so important,
that it is a durable mechanism, that it is agnostic to what kind
of technology that goes ... and that it works across borders
because emissions do not know any borders," Blommaert said,
adding he expects discussions of carbon border tax similar to
that in Europe https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/eu-proposes-worlds-first-carbon-border-tax-some-imports-2021-07-14
to occur in Southeast Asia.
"Because much of the world doesn't have carbon pricing,
there's a risk that some operators will move to countries that
don’t yet price emissions," he told the conference.
Last month, the U.S. energy major said 11 companies have
agreed to begin discussing plans that could lead to capturing
and storing up to 50 million tonnes per year (tpy) of CO2 in the
Gulf of Mexico by 2030 https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/exxon-proposes-massive-carbon-capture-storage-project-houston-2021-04-19.
"Unlike in Houston, the storage capacity here is not close
to the areas with the highest emissions," Blommaert said.
"That's why we've been studying the concept of placing CO2
capture hubs in some of Asia's heavy industrial areas such as
here in Singapore and then connecting them to CO2 storage
locations elsewhere in the region," he said, adding that CO2
could be transported via pipelines or ships.
Southeast Asia's industrial CO2 emissions exceeded 4 billion
tpy, Blommaert said, citing 2019 data from the International
Energy Agency.
ExxonMobil has listed Singapore, home to the major's largest
refining-petrochemical center globally, as one of its CCS
projects. However, Singapore does not have suitable CO2 storage
sites, a recent CCS study commissioned by Singapore government
showed.
LOCATIONS
Another study by the Singapore Energy Centre, partly founded
by ExxonMobil, estimated nearly 300 billion tonnes of CO2
storage capacity in depleted oil and gas fields and saline
formations in Southeast Asia, Blommaert said.
Countries in the region with potential storage sites include
Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia where ExxonMobil has oil and
gas production facilities. The U.S. major also operates a joint
refining-petrochemical complex in eastern China Fujian with
Sinopec and Saudi Aramco.
"We continue to evaluate all options around the world, and
that includes some of those locations," Blommaert said, without
naming countries.
"If you have a very high concentration of carbon dioxide
stream that will represent, possibly a lower cost (for CCS),"
Blommaert said.
"The market for CO2 is rather limited when you put it into
that scale, and therefore storage of CO2 long term is
essential."
