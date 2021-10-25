Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exxon calls for carbon price, working on CCS projects across Asia

10/25/2021 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Exxon plans to capture CO2 from industrial hubs, store elsewhere

* In talks with China, India, in addition to SE Asia

* Calls for transparent carbon price, border tax in Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is pursuing carbon capture storage (CCS) hubs across Asia and has started talks with some countries with potential storage options for carbon dioxide, the company's head of low carbon solutions said on Monday.

One of Exxon's key projects is to build CCS hubs in Southeast Asia, similar to one being built in Houston, Texas, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions President Joe Blommaert told Reuters.

CCS traps emissions and buries them underground but is not yet at the commercialisation stage.

CCS advocates, including oil majors and the International Energy Agency, see the technology as being essential to help meet net zero emissions and key to unlocking large-scale economic hydrogen production, although critics say CCS will extend the life of dirty fossil fuels. Melbourne-based Global CCS Institute said in October that global plans to build CCS projects https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/global-carbon-capture-projects-surge-50-9-months-research-2021-10-12 surged 50% over the last nine months.

For CCS to take off, a transparent carbon price and cross-border pricing adjustment systems will be necessary to enable CO2 to be captured in one country and stored elsewhere, Blommaert said in an interview ahead of the Singapore International Energy Week.

"That's why a transparent value of carbon is so important, that it is a durable mechanism, that it is agnostic to what kind of technology that goes ... and that it works across borders because emissions do not know any borders," Blommaert said, adding he expects discussions of carbon border tax similar to that in Europe https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/eu-proposes-worlds-first-carbon-border-tax-some-imports-2021-07-14 to occur in Southeast Asia.

"Because much of the world doesn't have carbon pricing, there's a risk that some operators will move to countries that don’t yet price emissions," he told the conference.

Last month, the U.S. energy major said 11 companies have agreed to begin discussing plans that could lead to capturing and storing up to 50 million tonnes per year (tpy) of CO2 in the Gulf of Mexico by 2030 https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/exxon-proposes-massive-carbon-capture-storage-project-houston-2021-04-19.

"Unlike in Houston, the storage capacity here is not close to the areas with the highest emissions," Blommaert said.

"That's why we've been studying the concept of placing CO2 capture hubs in some of Asia's heavy industrial areas such as here in Singapore and then connecting them to CO2 storage locations elsewhere in the region," he said, adding that CO2 could be transported via pipelines or ships.

Southeast Asia's industrial CO2 emissions exceeded 4 billion tpy, Blommaert said, citing 2019 data from the International Energy Agency.

ExxonMobil has listed Singapore, home to the major's largest refining-petrochemical centre globally, as one of its CCS projects. However, Singapore does not have suitable CO2 storage sites, a recent CCS study commissioned by Singapore government showed.

LOCATIONS

Another study by the Singapore Energy Centre, partly founded by ExxonMobil, estimated nearly 300 billion tonnes of CO2 storage capacity in depleted oil and gas fields and saline formations in Southeast Asia, Blommaert said.

Countries in the region with potential storage sites include Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia where ExxonMobil has oil and gas production facilities. The U.S. major also operates a joint refining-petrochemical complex in eastern China Fujian with Sinopec and Saudi Aramco.

"We continue to evaluate all options around the world, and that includes some of those locations," Blommaert said, without naming countries.

"If you have a very high concentration of carbon dioxide stream that will represent, possibly a lower cost (for CCS)," Blommaert said.

"The market for CO2 is rather limited when you put it into that scale, and therefore storage of CO2 long term is essential."

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; additional reporting by Christina Bernadette in Jakarta, Sonali Paul in Australia, Sabrina Valle and Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53aEvergrande, EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
RE
12:47aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Edge Higher; China Restricts Travel Again as Cases Spike
DJ
12:44aSudanese pro-democracy group calls for strike, civil disobedience against coup
RE
12:44aSudanese professionals association calls for general strike and civil disobedience in face of "military coup" - statement
RE
12:42aIndonesia Finance Minister revises Q3 GDP growth outlook to 4.3%
RE
12:41aMajority of sudanese cabinet members, large number of pro-government political parties and one member of ruling sovereign council placed under arrest - reuters witness
RE
12:34aASIA CRUDE OIL IMPORTS RECOVER IN OCTOBER, CHINA STAYS WEAK : Russell
RE
12:34aKT : Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT
RE
12:33aHSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit, announces $2 billion buyback
RE
12:31aU.s. dollar index falls about 0.2% to one-month low of 93.483
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to pilot property tax scheme in some regions -Xinhua
2China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : Evergrande, EV unit shares jump a..
3SoftBank in talks to sell French robotics business to Germany's United ..
4HSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit, announces $2 billion buyback
5Asian shares edge higher, dollar weak as traders await earnings

HOT NEWS