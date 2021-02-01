Exxon creates unit to commercialize carbon-reduction technology

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has created a
division to commercialize its technology that helps reduce
carbon emissions, as the U.S. oil major looks to step up efforts
against climate change amid rising pressure from investors and
activists.
The move comes as Exxon looks to burnish its environmental
credentials as it engages in a proxy fight with hedge fund
Engine No. 1, which is attempting to appoint candidates on the
oil company's board and push toward a more renewables-focused
future.
Exxon said its Low Carbon Solutions would initially focus on
carbon capture and storage and directly compete with Occidental
Petroleum Corp's Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, which is
looking to develop the largest ever facility to pull carbon
dioxide out of the atmosphere.
The oil major said it would invest $3 billion on lower
emission solutions through 2025, by which time it plans to
reduce the intensity of its oilfield greenhouse gas emissions by
15%-20% from 2016 levels.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)