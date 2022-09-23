Exxon halts activity at Texas oilfield site following worker fatality

DENVER/HOUSTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil
temporarily halted maintenance at an East Texas oil drilling
facility after a fatality this week, which was at least the
second death this year of a contractor at one of its Texas
production sites.
The incident occurred on Tuesday near Hawkins, about 110
miles east of Dallas. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health
Administration is investigating, the Harrison County Sheriff's
Office said.
The name of the worker, an employee of Axis Energy Services,
was not immediately available. The death was ruled accidental,
the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Axis could not immediately be reached for comment.
"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues at
this difficult time," Meghan Macdonald, a spokesperson for XTO
and ExxonMobil, said in a statement. She declined to comment
further.
This year, Pamela Bleyl, 49, was killed in an incident at an
Exxon shale oil production site in West Texas.
An employee of oilfield services provider Liberty Energy
Inc, Bleyl was crushed between two pieces of equipment while
working in Martin County, according to a negligence lawsuit
filed in April in Harris County district court in Houston.
"We are very sorry this incident occurred, and we
continue to express our deepest sympathy to Pamela’s family and
friends," Macdonald said, adding safety is a priority for the
company and "the core value at all of our operations and
facilities."
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver and Sabrina Valle in
Houston; Editing by Leslie Adler and Gerry Doyle)