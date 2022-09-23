Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exxon halts activity at Texas oilfield site following worker fatality

09/23/2022 | 09:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER/HOUSTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil temporarily halted maintenance at an East Texas oil drilling facility after a fatality this week, which was at least the second death this year of a contractor at one of its Texas production sites.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near Hawkins, about 110 miles east of Dallas. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.

The name of the worker, an employee of Axis Energy Services, was not immediately available. The death was ruled accidental, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Axis could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time," Meghan Macdonald, a spokesperson for XTO and ExxonMobil, said in a statement. She declined to comment further.

This year, Pamela Bleyl, 49, was killed in an incident at an Exxon shale oil production site in West Texas.

An employee of oilfield services provider Liberty Energy Inc, Bleyl was crushed between two pieces of equipment while working in Martin County, according to a negligence lawsuit filed in April in Harris County district court in Houston.

"We are very sorry this incident occurred, and we continue to express our deepest sympathy to Pamela’s family and friends," Macdonald said, adding safety is a priority for the company and "the core value at all of our operations and facilities." (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver and Sabrina Valle in Houston; Editing by Leslie Adler and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -5.32% 85.75 Delayed Quote.40.14%
HAWKINS, INC. -4.05% 37.68 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.99% 86.71 Delayed Quote.15.96%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.69% 140.41 Delayed Quote.-58.25%
WTI -5.01% 79.304 Delayed Quote.10.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aMacau plans November return for mainland Chinese tour groups
RE
09/23Australia seeks stable ties with 'great power' China, minister says
RE
09/23ROCKETMAN AT THE WHITE HOUSE : Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soiree
RE
09/23Preview -- Barron's
DJ
09/23China reports 918 new COVID cases for Sept 23 vs 901 a day earlier
RE
09/23Exxon halts activity at Texas oilfield site following worker fatality
RE
09/23China says U.S. sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan
RE
09/23Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'
RE
09/23Netflix says it has dismissed its lawsuit against the creators o…
RE
09/23Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sierra Space weighs public offering to help fund space station, preside..
2Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soi..
3Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
4European lottery group Allwyn calls off SPAC deal to list on NYSE
5Barclays shareholders sue in U.S. over $17.6 billion debt sale blunder

HOT NEWS