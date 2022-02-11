Exxon makes new contract offer to locked-out workers at Texas refinery

HOUSTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on
Friday it made a new contract offer to union workers at its
Beaumont, Texas, refinery who have been locked out of the
facility since May.
The new offer came after meetings this week aiming to bring
back more than 600 refinery workers to a plant that produces
motor fuels and Mobil 1 motor oil. Production has continued
without stop using managers and temporary workers.
A United Steelworkers union (USW) official said after a
meeting between Exxon and the union in late January that it
expected to call for a vote on a new contract offer sometime
this month.
Exxon said the new proposal adds a new holiday, updates
language regarding a union committee and adds a job description
for warehouse and package operators in an adjoining lubrication
oil plant.
Employees represented by Beaumont's USW local 13-243 in
October had rejected an earlier Exxon contract offer.
Exxon has said it began the lockout because the union had
issued a strike notice to the company during negotiations for a
new agreement. It said a strike could disrupt operations at the
369,024 barrel-per-day refinery and lubrication oil plant.
The two sides were unable to reach an agreement prior to the
lockout because the company insisted on removal of job seniority
provisions, union officials have said. Those provisions provide
workers a say in job assignments.
Exxon in the past said it wanted a contract that would give
it the flexibility to operate in low-margin environments. It has
offered to end the lockout when workers ratified its offer or
the union was removed from the refinery.
A vote on the union's removal was conducted by the U.S.
National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in November and December,
but the ballots were impounded on Dec. 29, by the board so it
could review charges filed by the USW alleging Exxon undertook
the lockout to force the union's removal.
