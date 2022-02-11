Exxon makes new contract offer to locked-out workers at Texas refinery

HOUSTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it made a new contract offer to union workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery who have been locked out of the facility since May.

The new offer came after meetings this week aiming to bring back more than 600 refinery workers to a plant that produces motor fuels and Mobil 1 motor oil. Production has continued without stop using managers and temporary workers.

A United Steelworkers union (USW) official said after a meeting between Exxon and the union in late January that it expected to call for a vote on a new contract offer sometime this month.

Exxon said the new proposal adds a new holiday, updates language regarding a union committee and adds a job description for warehouse and package operators in an adjoining lubrication oil plant.

Employees represented by Beaumont's USW local 13-243 in October had rejected an earlier Exxon contract offer.

Exxon has said it began the lockout because the union had issued a strike notice to the company during negotiations for a new agreement. It said a strike could disrupt operations at the 369,024 barrel-per-day refinery and lubrication oil plant.

The two sides were unable to reach an agreement prior to the lockout because the company insisted on removal of job seniority provisions, union officials have said. Those provisions provide workers a say in job assignments.

Exxon in the past said it wanted a contract that would give it the flexibility to operate in low-margin environments. It has offered to end the lockout when workers ratified its offer or the union was removed from the refinery.

A vote on the union's removal was conducted by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in November and December, but the ballots were impounded on Dec. 29, by the board so it could review charges filed by the USW alleging Exxon undertook the lockout to force the union's removal. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)