Exxon posts first annual loss as a public company on COVID-19 blow

02/02/2021 | 07:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil on Tuesday posted its first annual loss as a public company after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered energy prices and it sliced over $20 billion off the value of its shale gas properties in the fourth quarter.

The company reported a net annual loss of $22.44 billion for 2020, compared with a full-year profit of $14.34 billion in 2019.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.18% 44.92 Delayed Quote.8.98%
WTI 2.33% 54.82 Delayed Quote.7.83%
