Exxon prepares to start up $1.2 bln Texas oil refinery expansion - sources

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp in coming
days will sharply boost gasoline and diesel production at its
Beaumont, Texas, refinery, people familiar with the matter said,
completing a $1.2 billion expansion first considered nine years
ago.
Initial startup of a 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude
distillation unit (CDU) at the 369,000 bpd refinery is expected
by Jan. 31, the sources said, making the Beaumont refinery the
second largest in the United States.
It is the first major expansion to U.S. oil processing in
nearly a decade, adding the equivalent of a mid-sized refinery,
and coming online as scheduled at a time when U.S. President Joe
Biden has been urging refiners to produce more fuels, or face
penalties.
U.S. stockpiles of diesel and gasoline are near five-year
lows, and profit margins for producing motor fuels in the U.S.
Gulf Coast region are near record levels.
Refiners are earning about $35.40 per barrel using the
industry's crack spread <CL321-1+R>, a profit measure which
compares the cost of crude oil to sale prices for gasoline and
diesel, according to Refinitiv.
"Right now, margins are sensational," said Garfield Miller,
president of refining investment banker Aegis Energy Advisers
Corp. "These margins tell you that as far as the U.S. Gulf Coast
is concerned, there is plenty of demand relative to supply."
SHALE OIL TO DIESEL
Exxon had no immediate comment on the start up of the new
processing unit, called the Beaumont Light Atmospheric
Distillation Expansion (BLADE) project.
BLADE, considered as early as 2014 and formally approved in
2019, was planned to process Exxon's crude oil pumped from the
Permian shale field in West Texas and New Mexico.
Exxon has not said how much new gasoline and diesel will
flow. But Jack Williams, an Exxon senior vice president, told
Wall Street analysts last March the expansion will create
120,000 bpd of refined products, which includes gasoline, diesel
and jet fuel, and supply feedstocks for its other Gulf Coast
refineries.
Turning on the new equipment will not immediately generate
big new volumes of gasoline and diesel. Exxon plans to bring the
new CDU up slowly to deal with potential startup problems, the
people said.
The new CDU, which will be the third at Beaumont, will
increase the refinery's capacity by 68%. CDUs do the initial
work of turning crude into feedstocks for all other units at the
refinery.
BLADE was constructed from modular sections over four years,
a period that included the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020's massive
decline in motor fuel demand that led to a record annual loss
for the No. 1 U.S. oil firm.
Operators at the Beaumont refinery this week were purging
the new CDU of air in preparation to introduce its first crude,
the people familiar with the matter said.
The new CDU will make up for the refining capacity to be
lost at the end of this year when Lyondell Basell Industries
shutters its 263,776 bpd Houston refinery, said
analysts.
“Up until COVID, the U.S. added the equivalent of a world
scale refining facility to existing capacity every year through
expansions, de-bottlenecking, and tweaks,” Aegis Energy
Advisers' Miller said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, six U.S. crude oil
refineries have closed dropping U.S. capacity from 18.98 million
bpd to 17.9 million bpd, according to a U.S. Energy Information
Administration report issued in June.
POST-PANDEMIC MILESTONE
Exxon's Beaumont expansion marks a return to an era of
steady refining capacity gains through processing tweaks and
adding new equipment to existing plants.
There are several major oil companies adding refineries
outside the United States, said Matthew Blair, managing director
of refiners, chemicals and renewable fuels research at energy
banking firm Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
“Overall, there are quite a number of new refineries on the
docket this year,” Blair said, citing projects in Kuwait,
Mexico, Nigeria and China.
“This will help rebalance global markets and bring down
product cracks,” he added, using the industry term for
processing margins.
