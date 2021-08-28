Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exxon reducing Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery production on storm threat -sources

08/28/2021 | 08:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Exxon's U.S. oil refineries pump out more soot than rivals' plants

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is cutting production at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery to 50% of its 520,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity ahead of the expected landfall of Hurricane Ida on Sunday, sources familiar with plant operations said on Saturday.

Exxon is shutting one of the two 110,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic crackers at the refinery, the sources said.

Hurricane Ida is forecast to pass near Baton Rouge at hurricane strength by Monday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Exxon is also shutting some units in the adjoining chemical plant because trucks won't be able to reach the Baton Rouge complex to take away products during the storm's passage, the sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, Exxon spokeswoman Julie King said some units were being shut at the Baton Rouge complex.

"Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge facilities are adjusting operations and shutting down some units and equipment to ensure safe and stable operations during the hurricane," King said.

King did not identify which units were being shut or how operations were being adjusted at the complex.

Exxon continues to operate the Baton Rouge Fuels Terminal, which has supplied 6.3 million gallons, or 150,000 barrels, of fuel this week to southeast Louisiana.

The sources said rubber and lube oil production were mostly to be shut temporarily at the chemical plant during the storm.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/28Tropical depression Ten to become tropical storm on Sunday, NHC says
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph
RE
08/28NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : COVID-19 updates
PU
08/28Exxon reducing Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery production on storm threat -sources
RE
08/28MICROSOFT : Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users
RE
08/28Uu.s. cdc says 173,101,292 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of aug 28 vs 172,646,952 individuals as of aug 27
RE
08/28U.s. cdc says 203,992,008 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 28 vs 203,475,192 individuals as of aug 27
RE
08/28U.s. cdc says administered 367,911,870 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 28 vs 366,838,484 doses administered as of aug 27
RE
08/28U.s. cdc says delivered 439,428,235 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 28 vs 437,567,285 doses delivered as of aug 27
RE
08/28U.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 634,157 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Congo reviewing $6 billion mining deal with Chinese investors -Finance Minister
3BAYER AG : BAYER : New Data on Finerenone for the protection of patients with chronic kidney disease and type ..
4Salesforce rival Freshworks reveals revenue surge in IPO filing
5AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. : AFFIRM : Amazon teams with Affirm to offer buy-now-pay-later option

HOT NEWS