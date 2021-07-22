Exxon refinery workers delay decision on scheduling contract offer vote -union official

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 22 (Reuters) - Workers at an Exxon
Mobil Texas refinery on Thursday put off considering a
vote on the company's contract proposal, a union official said,
as a lockout neared its fourth month.
About 650 United Steelworkers union (USW) members were
locked out of Exxon’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lubricant
oil plant on May 1 after a prior contract covering the 369,024
barrel-per-day (bpd) facility expired.
The USW has said Exxon's proposal would require its members
to give up longstanding seniority rights and create separate
contracts for refinery and lubricant plant workers.
Exxon has been operating the 2,700-acre (11-sq km) complex
with managers and replacement workers. The facility makes
gasoline and Mobil 1 motor oil.
It has pressed union leaders to put its proposal before
members, saying contact terms would give it the flexibility to
be profitable in low-margin environments.
"We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union
until an agreement is reached," said Exxon spokesperson Julie
King.
The company said earlier this week there were no new
negotiating sessions planned.
More than three-quarters of the about 350 members at a
meeting on Thursday decided against scheduling a vote on the
offer for at least two weeks, said people familiar with the
matter.
"This gives Exxon two more weeks to come up with a better
proposal," said a union member following the meeting.
Hoot Landry, a USW international representative, said the
decision to delay a vote reflects the lack of progress in
negotiations.
