Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exxon refinery workers delay decision on scheduling contract offer vote -union official

07/22/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 22 (Reuters) - Workers at an Exxon Mobil Texas refinery on Thursday put off considering a vote on the company's contract proposal, a union official said, as a lockout neared its fourth month.

About 650 United Steelworkers union (USW) members were locked out of Exxon’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lubricant oil plant on May 1 after a prior contract covering the 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) facility expired.

The USW has said Exxon's proposal would require its members to give up longstanding seniority rights and create separate contracts for refinery and lubricant plant workers.

Exxon has been operating the 2,700-acre (11-sq km) complex with managers and replacement workers. The facility makes gasoline and Mobil 1 motor oil.

It has pressed union leaders to put its proposal before members, saying contact terms would give it the flexibility to be profitable in low-margin environments.

"We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union until an agreement is reached," said Exxon spokesperson Julie King.

The company said earlier this week there were no new negotiating sessions planned.

More than three-quarters of the about 350 members at a meeting on Thursday decided against scheduling a vote on the offer for at least two weeks, said people familiar with the matter.

"This gives Exxon two more weeks to come up with a better proposal," said a union member following the meeting.

Hoot Landry, a USW international representative, said the decision to delay a vote reflects the lack of progress in negotiations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Beaumont, Texas Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pU.S. Senate panel hears from Chubb, others on insuring pandemic risk
RE
05:36pTech stocks lift Wall Street
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.03% to 87.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1771 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.38% to $1.3768 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.12% to 110.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pExxon refinery workers delay decision on scheduling contract offer vote -union official
RE
05:31pUtilities Flat As Traders Hedge On Treasury Yield View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pUK's Morrisons investors to vote next month on Fortress offer
RE
05:30pYellen said in meeting with development bank chiefs they should support developing countries in implementing ambitious emissions reduction measures -treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
5MIPS AB (PUBL) : MIPS : Interim report January – June 2021

HOT NEWS