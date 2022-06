LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has safely contained a fire at one of the units at its 270,000 barrel-per-day Fawley oil refinery in Britain, the oil major said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We may continue to use our flare in order to safely manage ongoing operations," Exxon said, without specifying the unit involved.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey)