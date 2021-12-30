Exxon signals fourth quarterly profit in a row despite charges

HOUSTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on
Thursday signaled a return to annual profit for 2021 as stronger
oil and gas prices drove a gain of up to $1.9 billion in
operating profits that exceeded one-time charges.
The largest U.S. oil producer issued a snapshot of final
quarter results that showed it expects sequentially higher
profit from oil and gas production. Operating profits in
refining and chemicals will be flat to lower, a securities
filing showed. Official results are due out Feb. 1.
In 2020, Exxon suffered a historic $22.4 billion loss on
writedowns from falling oil prices and lower refining margins.
Cost cuts coupled with energy price gains have allowed it to pay
down debt and plot a share buyback program next year.
Analysts forecast an adjusted profit of $1.76 per share for
the quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, compared to 3
cents a share excluding writedowns a year-ago.
Thursday's regulatory filing signaled one-time charges for
asset impairments and contractual costs could lower oil and gas
earnings by up to $1.2 billion. It did not provide details on
the production assets affected.
Exxon also said lower margins in chemicals could lower
results by $600 million to $800 million, compared to the $2.14
billion third-quarter chemicals profit. Refining margins could
stay flat or drop by $200 million compared to the $1.23 billion
profit the previous quarter.
Offsetting the negative impacts, Exxon signaled
mark-to-market gains of up to $1.1 billion for oil and gas and
in refined products. It also said proceeds from asset sales
including its U.K. North Sea assets could deliver up to $500
million.
The rosier outlook allowed Exxon to extend planned a $20-25
billion per year outlay on new projects through 2027, including
$2.5 billion per year on carbon reductions, the company has
said, adding it expects to double its pre-pandemic annual profit
by 2025, the company has said.
About 60% of its spending will be in key growth areas of
U.S. shale, Guyana, Brazil, LNG, and chemical products.
Exxon shares fell 36 cents or about 0.59% on Thursday to
close at $60.79. The stock is up 47% so far this year but down
33% over the last five years.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Additional reporting by Ashwini
Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)