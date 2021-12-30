Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exxon signals fourth quarterly profit in a row despite charges

12/30/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City

HOUSTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday signaled a return to annual profit for 2021 as stronger oil and gas prices drove a gain of up to $1.9 billion in operating profits that exceeded one-time charges.

The largest U.S. oil producer issued a snapshot of final quarter results that showed it expects sequentially higher profit from oil and gas production. Operating profits in refining and chemicals will be flat to lower, a securities filing showed. Official results are due out Feb. 1.

In 2020, Exxon suffered a historic $22.4 billion loss on writedowns from falling oil prices and lower refining margins. Cost cuts coupled with energy price gains have allowed it to pay down debt and plot a share buyback program next year.

Analysts forecast an adjusted profit of $1.76 per share for the quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, compared to 3 cents a share excluding writedowns a year-ago.

Thursday's regulatory filing signaled one-time charges for asset impairments and contractual costs could lower oil and gas earnings by up to $1.2 billion. It did not provide details on the production assets affected.

Exxon also said lower margins in chemicals could lower results by $600 million to $800 million, compared to the $2.14 billion third-quarter chemicals profit. Refining margins could stay flat or drop by $200 million compared to the $1.23 billion profit the previous quarter.

Offsetting the negative impacts, Exxon signaled mark-to-market gains of up to $1.1 billion for oil and gas and in refined products. It also said proceeds from asset sales including its U.K. North Sea assets could deliver up to $500 million.

The rosier outlook allowed Exxon to extend planned a $20-25 billion per year outlay on new projects through 2027, including $2.5 billion per year on carbon reductions, the company has said, adding it expects to double its pre-pandemic annual profit by 2025, the company has said.

About 60% of its spending will be in key growth areas of U.S. shale, Guyana, Brazil, LNG, and chemical products.

Exxon shares fell 36 cents or about 0.59% on Thursday to close at $60.79. The stock is up 47% so far this year but down 33% over the last five years. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Additional reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.59% 60.79 Delayed Quote.48.35%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.57% 278.5677 Delayed Quote.56.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pGuatemala receives bodies of 15 migrants killed in Mexico trailer accident
RE
05:44pDollar Gains 0.08% to 115.06 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pSterling Gains 0.07% to $1.3501 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pEuro Lost 0.20% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.01% to 89.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Gained 0.06% to $47239.31 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 0.24% to $3733.98 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 0.15% to $0.172 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pMMG's Las Bambas silent on any copper production restart after Peru deal
RE
05:19pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
2Wall Street closes down, indexes still poised for big annual gains
3Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip ma..
4Immunovant : Provides Regulatory Update Regarding Initiation of Phase 3..
5ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : Share buy-back, stabi..

HOT NEWS