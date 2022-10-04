Exxon signals strong Q3 earnings on natural gas

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday
signaled strong third quarter operating profits on the heels of
the second quarter's all time high as earnings from high natural
gas offset weaker refining and chemicals, according to a
securities filing.
The largest U.S. oil producer issued a snapshot of factors
affecting third quarter results that showed operating results
could land near its $17.9 billion second quarter results.
The preview indicated natural gas was the one business to
benefit from higher prices.
Exxon and rivals this year have posted sky-high earnings on
rising energy prices and demand aided by cost-cutting.
In the third quarter, U.S. natural gas prices averaged $8.47
per million British thermal units, up from $7.17 mmBtu in the
second quarter. Brent prices eased to $98 per barrel in the same
period, from an average of $109 between April and June. Exxon's
official results are due on Oct. 28.
