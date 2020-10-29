Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exxon to cut 14,000 global jobs, including 1,900 in U.S., as pandemic hurts demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 01:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it could cut the number of global employees by 15% and would lay off about 1,900 employees in the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic batters energy demand and prices.

Exxon was once the largest U.S. publicly traded company, but has been slashing costs due to a collapse in oil demand and ill-timed bets on new oilfields and expansions. It has promised to shed more than $10 billion this year in project spending and cut operating expenses 15%.

An estimated 14,000 employees globally, or 15%, could lose jobs, including contractors, spokesman Casey Norton said. The cuts would include everything from layoffs to retirements or performance-based exits.

Exxon had about 88,300 workers last year, including 13,300 contractors.

"We are not targeting a headcount reduction percentage," Norton said, adding that the "end result" of its country-by-country reviews "may be close to 15% of our global workforce."

The company lost nearly $1.7 billion in the first six months of the year and is expected to post another quarterly loss on Friday.

Exxon said the job cuts, part of a global reorganization, will come mainly from its Houston, Texas office and will include voluntary and involuntary cuts.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for Exxon Mobil's products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work," the company said in a statement.

Employees who are separated through involuntary programs will receive severance and outplacement services.

Earlier this month it said it would cut 1,600 jobs in Europe. It has also announced cuts in Australia.

Exxon shares were trading up 2.9% higher at $32.50 on Thursday.

Prior to the pandemic, Chief Executive Darren Woods pursued an ambitious spending plan to boost oil output on a bet that a growing global middle class would demand more of its products.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc also have outlined up to 15% workforce cuts. Chevron Corp's planned cuts of 10%-15% would imply a reduction of between 4,500 and 6,750 jobs. It will also cut roughly another 570 positions as part of its acquisition of Noble Energy.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Marguerita Choy)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.01% 193.46 Delayed Quote.-58.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.92% 37.76 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4.05% 10.476 Delayed Quote.-61.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 227,045 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:38pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 227,045 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 225,985 in previous report on oct. 28
RE
01:38pWTO Is Poised to Pick Its First Female Leader -- Update
DJ
01:35pRoyal Caribbean sails further off course, posts rare negative revenue
RE
01:33pECB eyes more bond buys, cheap loans in December as pandemic hits
RE
01:31pBrazil's central govt posts $13.2 bln primary budget deficit in Sept -treasury
RE
01:30pWall Street rebounds ahead of tech earnings, upbeat data helps
RE
01:27pWall Street rebounds ahead of tech earnings, upbeat data helps
RE
01:26pLagarde comments at ECB press conference
RE
01:25pBig Tech stocks surge ahead of earnings tsunami
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
4U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group