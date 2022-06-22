Log in
Exxon to produce higher-value lubricants in Singapore project

06/22/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -ExxonMobil will upgrade its residual production into higher-value lubricant base stocks and cleaner fuels as part of its Singapore Resid Upgrade Project, the company said on Wednesday.

The move comes as demand grows for cleaner fuels and lubricants for engines.

The oil major is expected to add about 20,000 barrels per day of light, heavy and extra-heavy lubricant base stocks, when it completes upgrades at its Singapore integrated refining and petrochemical complex in 2025.

"ExxonMobil is introducing a unique high-viscosity Group II clear and bright base stock at a large scale," said Todd Sepulveda, vice president of Basestocks & Waxes at ExxonMobil.

The project will bring additional supplies of EHC 50 and EHC 120 grades to the market, and up to 6,000 barrels per day of extra-heavy base stocks, including the new Group II base stock, EHC 340 MAXTM.

"We will produce EHC 340 MAX using proprietary technologies that allow us to manufacture a product with performance attributes that differentiate it from other high-viscosity base stocks," Sepulveda added.

The new product is suitable for lubricants that require extra high viscosity, low temperature performance, high oxidation stability, high viscosity index, and a high flashpoint.

Intended applications include gas engine oils, marine lubricants, greases, engine oils, industrial oils and gear oils.

The Singapore Resid Upgrade Project will also enable the refinery to increase production of cleaner fuels that meet the International Maritime Organization's 0.5 percent sulphur requirement.

These include ultra-low sulfur diesel and products that can be further blended to meet shipping emission control area requirements.

ExxonMobil's Singapore refinery produces fuels and base stocks for industrial and automotive lubricants, and aromatics that are marketed within Singapore and exported to countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
