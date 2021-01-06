Exxon, under investor pressure, discloses emissions from burning its fuels

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, under increasing
pressure from investors and climate change activists, reported
for the first time the emissions that result when customers use
its products such as gasoline and jet fuel.
The largest U.S. oil producer said the emissions from its
product sales in 2019 were equivalent to 730 million metric tons
of carbon dioxide, higher than rival oil majors. The data comes
as the company has drawn the ire of an activist investor focused
on its climate performance.
The so-called Scope 3 data is included in its latest Energy
& Carbon Summary released Tuesday, though Exxon downplayed its
significance. "Scope 3 emissions do not provide meaningful
insight into the Company's emission-reduction performance," the
report said. (Report: https://exxonmobil.co/3hL6Tmo)
"Even to get to the point of having them disclose this has
been like pulling teeth," said Andrew Grant at think tank Carbon
Tracker Initiative. "Quite a lot of the rest of the world has
moved on from the disclosure to 'What are we going to do about
this?'"
Most major oil companies already report Scope 3 emissions
and some have reduction targets, including Occidental Petroleum,
which in November set a goal to offset the impact of the use of
its oil and gas by 2050.
Exxon said it made the disclosure due to investor interest.
"They’re seeking dollars against companies that are
disclosing Scope 3," said Danielle Fugere, president of As You
Sow, a non-profit shareholder activist group. "I don't think
they have any choice."
By 2025, Exxon targets reducing the intensity of its
oilfield greenhouse gas emissions. It has not set an overall
emissions target, though, so emissions could rise if production
grows.
Last month, activist firm Engine No. 1 called for expanded
spending and pay cuts, a board shake-up and shift to cleaner
fuels. Its views are supported by California State Teachers'
Retirement System, the Church of England, and echoed in part by
hedge fund D.E. Shaw, which has $50 billion under management.
(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston; editing by Lisa
Shumaker)