Exxon warns some assets may be at risk for impairment due to climate change -filing

HOUSTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on
Wednesday said for the first time some of its oil and gas
properties may face impairment due to climate change, according
to a securities filing.
The largest U.S. oil company's board will test assets for
climate impairments "in the context of overall enterprise risk"
during the annual asset review by its board of directors.
"Certain assets could be at risk for impairment," it said.
Earlier this year, Exxon's board was overhauled with three
new directors in a proxy battle that weighed heavily on the
company's failure to address climate change in the past. Hedge
fund Engine No. 1 was successful in convincing enough
shareholders a new board could improve performance and rethink
the energy transition.
Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Directors will analyze factors including future energy
supply, regulation, government policies and greenhouse gas
restrictions, the company said.
In a securities filing, Exxon said it "views climate change
risks as a global issue that requires collaboration among
governments, private companies, consumers and other stakeholders
to create meaningful solutions."
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle
Editing by Marguerita Choy)