Eye Recommend Announces New CEO

01/14/2022 | 10:25am EST
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - Doctors Eye Care Co-op Ltd. (operating as Eye Recommend) announced today that Lee Raffey has been named as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Lee Raffey was previously Interim CEO of Eye Recommend and has held several leadership positions throughout his nearly five-year tenure with the company.

"Lee possesses the expertise to lead Eye Recommend, bringing a deep strategic understanding of Eye Recommend and its operations, an expert financial background, as well as an unwavering commitment to the mission of Eye Recommend. The board is delighted to have Lee continue to build on the tradition of networking, community, and fostering a culture of excellence," said Dr. Trisha Beal, Board Chair, Eye Recommend.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Eye Recommend and all of our members towards a bright future for independent-owner optometrists. The business model of optometry is evolving, and Eye Recommend is focused on ensuring the choice and flexibility for eye care remains intact for patients and doctors."

Eye Recommend membership advantages include robust tools, expert resources and unmatched services that are designed to make our members achieve their business and personal goals with ease.

"I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and all stakeholders," said Lee Raffey, CEO Eye Recommend.

About Eye Recommend

Eye Recommend began in the 1980s when a handful of visionary doctors came together to create a legacy and grow independent optometry across Canada.

Our mission is to be the premier professional group dedicated to the success of independent optometry in Canada, delivering practice and personal growth to its members. We support a network of engaged and independent optometrists by providing business management and personal resources to ensure/assist with their success.

The Eye Recommend network of more than 530 independent optometry clinics is unique. We're an incorporated business and cooperative dedicated to our members. We leverage the power of our network to bring the best technology, resources, and services to provide our members with the advantages required to grow their independent clinics. Today our network of member clinics is coast to coast and we're proud to support each of our more than 1,300 optometrists in serving their local community.

Contact:

Dr. Trisha Beal
drtrishabeal@brantfamilyeyecare.ca

SOURCE Eye Recommend

Not for Distribution in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110078


© Newsfilecorp 2022
HOT NEWS