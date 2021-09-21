Log in
Eye to Eye : to Renew Commitment to Equity With October Open House

09/21/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Ahead of Learning Disability Awareness Month, Eye to Eye’s outreach campaign addresses the uneven access to supportive services for students from underrepresented communities

Eye to Eye, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting socio-emotional growth in students with learning differences and attention issues, is launching an outreach campaign to promote their Open House virtual event on Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:00 pm EDT. As part of its recommitment to ensuring the diverse abilities, identities and experiences that make up the LD community are best represented, the Open House brings together decision-makers at higher education institutions and K-12 schools, parents, educators, and students to raise awareness of Eye to Eye’s program offerings.

In a renewed commitment to equity, Eye to Eye aims to deepen its efforts to reach Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and schools that receive Title I funding nationally. Currently, 78% of the middle schools partnered with Eye to Eye receive funding through Title I. However, less than 34% of the high schools that mentor these students receive the same funding. Eye to Eye’s goal is to ensure that all schools providing for historically and predominantly underserved and underrepresented communities are aware of and can take advantage of its programs.

“It is important for mentees to know they can relate to their mentors based on a shared lived experience,” said David Flink, CEO of Eye to Eye, “and that representation matters in giving them the confidence to succeed.”

Over the course of October’s Open House, timed around Learning Disabilities Awareness Month, participants will learn more about Eye to Eye’s offerings through three virtual tables: a near-peer mentoring station, a Learn Different Alliance (LD Alliance) station, and a professional learning for educators station. Eye to Eye appeals to those in the community of HBCUs, HSIs, and schools that receive Title I funding to join the effort to help meet the national need for these support services, and invites them to participate in the Open House to find out how they can help.

Learn more at www.eyetoeyenational.org.

About Eye to Eye

Eye to Eye (eyetoeyenational.org) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting socio-emotional growth in students with learning differences (such as dyslexia, ADHD) and attention issues. Since its founding, Eye to Eye has supported students who learn differently across 22 states and over 100 middle schools, high schools, and colleges. Eye to Eye’s near-peer mentoring program is delivered in a small group setting, with mentors (from high school and college) who learn differently supporting mentees (middle school students) with similar identities. Mentors gain valuable skills in leadership, advocacy, and organizing, while mentees improve their self-esteem, perseverance, and self-advocacy. All students gain skills to advocate for what they need in the classroom to succeed. Eye to Eye’s curriculum emphasizes critical social-emotional skills like metacognition and self-esteem, giving students self-awareness and confidence, traits that drive academic and life success.


© Business Wire 2021
